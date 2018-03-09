Twinkle Khanna's 'Priceless Gift' Is Pure Nostalgia

This photo must have made Twinkle Khanna's day. The actress-turned-author must have taken a trip down the memory lane after an old photo of her father - actor Rajesh Khanna - was shared with her by a friend recently. "A friend found this from the archives and is now making a print for me- some gifts are priceless," tweeted Twinkle. The photo of Rajesh Khanna is actually from the shooting location of Anand - a 1971 cult classic, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The piece of throwback gold clearly appears to be a photo from when the song Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli was being filmed. The song begins with Anand Sehgal (played by Rajesh Khanna) releasing gas balloons in the air and continues with him walking around the beach, pondering over the many ways life never fails to surprise oneself.
The song Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli is symbolic of Anand Sehgal's outlook towards life after he learns of his terminal illness. One of Rajesh Khanna's most popular dialogues is also suggestive of his acceptance of life as it comes. "Babu Moshai, zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahii..." he tells the doctor, played by none other than Amitabh Bachchan in the movie.
A friend found this from the archives and is now making a print for me- some gifts are priceless pic.twitter.com/as2mYzwP4D— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 9, 2018
CommentsTwinkle and Rajesh Khanna share their birthdays and Twinkle's tribute to the acting legend on his birth and death anniversaries always arrive in the form of throwback photos. Here are some nostalgia dipped photos of the father-daughter duo. "I see you-in my reflection off the back of a gleaming spoon, in a gesture my sister makes, in the arch of my son's eyebrows- I still see you.." is what Twinkle had captioned a photo posted on the shared birthday in 2016.
July 18, 2017
Twinkle Khanna recently produced Pad Man, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. She's also the author of two books The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones.