Sunday With Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna

Columnist Twinkle Khanna gives us a bit different idea to spend the 'perfect Sunday.' While Sunday for most of us is sleeping late and waking up late, Twinkle Khanna did exactly opposite of it. Her day started at 4 am and before the clock struck 9, she had completed a part of her writing, went for a walk with her dog and later, her husband Akshay Kumar also joined her for some fun ride. Twinkle posted details about her 'perfect Sunday' on Instagram with a cute picture of herself and Akshay. "My perfect Sunday though it may seem insane to some! Woke up at 4 am and got in a solid 2 and a half hours of undisturbed writing time, a brisk walk with my dog and some goofing around with my rather cute rickshaw driver. All before 9 am," she wrote. (The 'cute rickshaw driver' here is Akshay Kumar).
My perfect Sunday though it may seem insane to some! Woke up at 4am and got in a solid 2 and a half hours of undisturbed writing time before the kids tumble out of bed #Hurrah— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 25, 2018
Last week, Akshay, Twinkle and their children Aarav and Nitara went on a 'spring break' to an undisclosed location. Whom did they meet there? A trespassing peahen and her two peachicks. Twinkle's tweet about them won the Internet. The tweet was in reference to what judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma said last year that 'peacocks are celibate and the peahens get pregnant after swallowing the tears of the peacock.'
Surprise visitors-A peahen and her two peachicks! Forgot to ask them if our judge Sharma was right when he claimed that peacocks reproduce through their tears! #Jeez#springbreakpic.twitter.com/Tr5W4UY6hz— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 19, 2018
Akshay Kumar, 50, and Twinkle Khanna, 43, have been married since 2001. Akshay's last-released film PadMan was produced by Twinkle. She is a former actress, an interior designer and now a best-selling author.