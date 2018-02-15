Inside Akshay Kumar's Valentine's Day With Wife Twinkle Khanna And Daughter Nitara

Actor Akshay Kumar reached Mumbai just in time to celebrate Valentine's Day with wife Twinkle Khanna. She shared a picture of Akshay carrying two bouquets in his hand. Well, one was for Twinkle (of course) and the other bouquet was for their daughter Nitara. "And my best friend flies in for a Valentine's Day surprise with, 'Both are not for you, one is for my daughter!' #HappyValentinesDay," Twinkle wrote. (That's a sweet surprise, Akshay). Akshay Kumar, 50, and Twinkle Khanna, 43, have been married since 2001. They have two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Twinkle's post has been liked by celebs like Sonam Kapoor (Akshay's PadMan co-star), Bobby Deol, Namrata Shirodkar, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sunita Kapoor and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, who also commented on the picture. "Too cute, Twinkle," she wrote.
Later, Akshay shared a picture with daughter Nitara, which appears to from a park. The father-daughter duo have been photographed from behind. "Feeling on top of the world with my favourite girl. #HappyValentinesDay," Akshay captioned his post, adding a heart emoticon. Twinkle also shared the same picture.
Akshay Kumar's PadMan, produced by Twinkle Khanna, released last Friday. In the film, Akshay plays entrepreneur Arunachalam Murugunantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machines and created menstrual hygiene in his village. He co-stars with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in PadMan. The film has so far earned over Rs 52 crore at the box office.
CommentsAkshay thanked Twinkle for making PadMan 'a reality' with a super adorable message. "The real #PadMan had his wife to thank for his story, so does the reel #PadMan. Full credit to this gorgeous superwoman for finding, chasing and making this film a reality. Over to you guys now," he wrote.
The real #PadMan had his wife to thank for his story, so does the reel #PadMan :) Full credit to this gorgeous superwoman for finding, chasing and making this film a reality. Over to you guys now. #PadManTodaypic.twitter.com/8GuOjbiHCE— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 9, 2018
Akshay Kumar won the National Award for Best Actor last year, for his work in 2016 film Rustom. PadMan is his first film of the year.