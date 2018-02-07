Twinkle Khanna Once Told Her 'Pad Man' She Would take Him Places. And Now...

Akshay Kumar's PadMan opens this Friday. The much-anticipated film is produced by Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna, who recently shared a picture of herself with the actor and posted a sweet story about one of their conversations too. "I once told my Pad Man that I will take him places.. Well, not only will PadMan releases in 50 countries all over the world but it is Bollywood's first film that will be releasing day and date in Russia, Ivory Coast and even Iraq." (Here Pad Man refers to Akshay Kumar). As mentioned by Twinkle, PadMan is releasing across 50 countries and is now the first Bollywood film to release in Russia, Ivory Coast and Iraq on the same day as it hits the screens in India.
Last week, entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, on whom, PadMan is based, started a 'PadMan Challenge' on social media. He nominated Twinkle Khanna, who lead the challenge in Bollywood. Several stars posed with sanitary pads to tell people that 'there's nothing to be ashamed about periods.'
Akshay Kumar plays the Mr Muruganantham in the film. He is the inventor of low-cost sanitary pad making machines. Akshay co-stars with Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in the film.
PadMan, directed by R Balki, releases on Friday 9.
Last month, Twinkle Khanna spoke about PadMan at the Oxford Union. In her speech, she mentioned about the taboos about menstruation and what inspired her to make PadMan. "PadMan is not just a film, it's a movement. I hope now woman will not be held back or embarrassed by their biology," she said.
Akshay Kumar, 50, and Twinkle Khanna, 43, have been married since 2001. They are parents to two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Twinkle Khanna is a former actress and now, a best-selling author. Akshay won the National Award for Best Actor last year, for his 2016 film Rustom. After PadMan, Akshay's next film is Gold.