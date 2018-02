Katrina Kaif Takes The 'PadMan Challenge.' Akshay Kumar Sends Her 'Big Hug'

Highlights Katrina Kaif posted her photo with a sanitary napkin Katrina completed the 'PadMan Challenge' Katrina will star in Zero and Thugs Of Hindostan

Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial

Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge



Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!



Here I am Challenging @deepikapadukone@imVkohli@aliaa08pic.twitter.com/KperUmkSGw — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 2, 2018

After Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and several other celebs,star Katrina Kaif became the latest celeb to join team's Challenge. Katrina posed with a sanitary napkin in her hand and posted a photo.co-stars Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan had tagged Katrina and on Wednesday the actress posted her photo, in which she seemed all excited about the 'Challenge.' She wrote: "Thank you Yes, that's a pad in my hand and there's nothing to be ashamed about ... its natural! Period." She also wished luck tostars Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.'s lead actor Akshay Kumar commented on Katrina's photo and wrote: "Thank you, big hug" with a heart emoticon. Katrina and Akshay have worked in several films likeandIn her post, Katrina tagged's director Ali Abbas Zafar,star Sidharth Malhotra and designer Anaita Shroff Adajania for the 'Challenge.'Here's what Katrina posted.Arunachalam Muruganantham, who is the subject ofhad tagged the film's lead actor Akshay and producer Twinkle Khanna in the challenge, who in turn tagged three of their colleagues. Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and other celebrities have already completed the 'Challenge.'Take a look at what celebrities like Anushka, Deepika, Karisma and others posted.Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in, co-starring Salman Khan is currently filmingwith Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan. Katrina posted a selfie with her co-stars yesterday and wrote: "Thug life." Katrina will also feature in Aanand L Rai's, starring Katrina'sco-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.Akshay Kumar's, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "" on January 25, will now release on February 9.