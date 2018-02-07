Katrina Kaif Takes The 'PadMan Challenge.' Akshay Kumar Sends Her 'Big Hug'

Highlights
- Katrina Kaif posted her photo with a sanitary napkin
- Katrina completed the 'PadMan Challenge'
- Katrina will star in Zero and Thugs Of Hindostan
PadMan's lead actor Akshay Kumar commented on Katrina's photo and wrote: "Thank you, big hug" with a heart emoticon. Katrina and Akshay have worked in several films like Namastey London, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, De Dana Dan and Tees Maar Khan.
In her post, Katrina tagged Tiger Zinda Hai's director Ali Abbas Zafar, Aiyaary star Sidharth Malhotra and designer Anaita Shroff Adajania for the 'PadMan Challenge.'
Here's what Katrina posted.
Arunachalam Muruganantham, who is the subject of PadMan had tagged the film's lead actor Akshay and producer Twinkle Khanna in the challenge, who in turn tagged three of their colleagues. Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and other celebrities have already completed the 'PadMan Challenge.'
Take a look at what celebrities like Anushka, Deepika, Karisma and others posted.
Hey @madhuridixitnene accepting ur challenge ! @sonamkapoor this is for you Yes , that's a pad in my hand and there's nothing to be ashamed about.. it's natural! Period. #padmanchallange Copy, paste this and challenge your friends to take a photo with a pad ! I'm challenging @ranveersingh @rheakapoor @nasrindsouza @poonamdamania @ishita1987
Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 2, 2018
Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge
Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!
Here I am Challenging @deepikapadukone@imVkohli@aliaa08pic.twitter.com/KperUmkSGw
Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 2, 2018
Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge
Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!
Here I am Challenging @aamir_khan@AzmiShabana@hvgoenkapic.twitter.com/QXYBwVfYV0
Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, co-starring Salman Khan is currently filming Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan. Katrina posted a selfie with her co-stars yesterday and wrote: "Thug life."
Akshay Kumar's PadMan, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" on January 25, will now release on February 9.