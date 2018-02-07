Katrina Kaif Takes The 'PadMan Challenge.' Akshay Kumar Sends Her 'Big Hug'

Katrina Kaif will star in Thugs Of Hindostan

  1. Katrina Kaif posted her photo with a sanitary napkin
  2. Katrina completed the 'PadMan Challenge'
  3. Katrina will star in Zero and Thugs Of Hindostan
After Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and several other celebs, Thugs Of Hindostan star Katrina Kaif became the latest celeb to join team PadMan's Challenge. Katrina posed with a sanitary napkin in her hand and posted a photo. Sui Dhaaga co-stars Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan had tagged Katrina and on Wednesday the actress posted her photo, in which she seemed all excited about the 'PadMan Challenge.' She wrote: "Thank you Yes, that's a pad in my hand and there's nothing to be ashamed about ... its natural! Period." She also wished luck to PadMan stars Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

PadMan's lead actor Akshay Kumar commented on Katrina's photo and wrote: "Thank you, big hug" with a heart emoticon. Katrina and Akshay have worked in several films like Namastey London, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, De Dana Dan and Tees Maar Khan.

In her post, Katrina tagged Tiger Zinda Hai's director Ali Abbas Zafar, Aiyaary star Sidharth Malhotra and designer Anaita Shroff Adajania for the 'PadMan Challenge.'

Here's what Katrina posted.
 


Arunachalam Muruganantham, who is the subject of PadMan had tagged the film's lead actor Akshay and producer Twinkle Khanna in the challenge, who in turn tagged three of their colleagues. Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and other celebrities have already completed the 'PadMan Challenge.'

Take a look at what celebrities like Anushka, Deepika, Karisma and others posted.
 

 

 
 

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, co-starring Salman Khan is currently filming Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan. Katrina posted a selfie with her co-stars yesterday and wrote: "Thug life."
 
 

Thugsmy dearest aamir and @fatimasanashaikh

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



Katrina will also feature in Aanand L Rai's Zero, starring Katrina's Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Akshay Kumar's PadMan, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" on January 25, will now release on February 9.

