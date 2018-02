PadMan Box Office Collection Day 14: Akshay Kumar's Film's Business Dips. Black Panther To Be Blamed?

Highlights PadMan's week #2 total is Rs 13.78 crore Black Panther earned maximum (over rs 27 crore) last week A few crores were also snatched by "Padmaavat" and Aiyaary

#PadMan witnessed a downward trend in Week 2... [Week 2] Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3.15 cr, Sun 3.78 cr, Mon 1.50 cr, Tue 1.25 cr, Wed 1 cr, Thu 1 cr. Total: 76.65 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2018

#PadMan biz at a glance...

Week 1: 62.87 cr

Week 2: 13.78 cr

Total: 76.65 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2018

#BlackPanther Thu previews + Fri 5.60 cr, Sat 6.65 cr, Sun 7.10 cr, Mon 3.27 cr, Tue 2.69 cr, Wed 2.36 cr. Total: 27.67 cr Nett BOC... Gross BOC 35.47 cr. India biz... Note: Hindi + English. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2018

#Aiyaary Fri 3.36 cr, Sat 4.05 cr, Sun 4.35 cr, Mon 1.43 cr, Tue 1.10 cr. Total: 14.29 cr. India biz.#Aiyaary - OVERSEAS - Total till 20 Feb 2018: $ 1.12 million [7.26 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 21, 2018

#Padmaavat [Week 4] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 3 cr, Sun 4 cr, Mon 1.55 cr, Tue 1.25 cr, Wed 1.23 cr. Total: 280.53 cr. India biz... Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2018

Oops! second week's earnings are significantly less that its first week's collection. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor, has made Rs 76.65 crore by the end of week #2, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.directed by R Balki and produced by Twinkle Khanna made a little over Rs 13 crore in the second week in contrast to the Rs 62.87 crore earning of the first week. Akshay Kumar's Rs 20 crore-film may not be able to cross the rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office.Take a look at's box office report card here:'s week #2 business was affected primarily by the release of Hollywood film Black Panther . But Sidharth Malhotra's(which released with Marvel's) and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's one-month old "" also pocketed a few crores. In the last week, "" made over Rs 12 crore,earned above Rs 14 crore andtook the top spot with over Rs 27 crore in its pocket.gave up its initial release date (January 25) to "," the release of which was delayed by over one month in the first place.is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machine and raised awareness about sanitary health among rural India. A Muruganantham's story has been adapted in a short story -- by Twinkle Khanna in her second book titled