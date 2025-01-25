Advertisement
Watch: Rare Black Panther Spotted In Kurseong Forest, West Bengal

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared a short clip of a black panther strolling in the Kurseong forest in West Bengal.

Read Time: 2 mins
Watch: Rare Black Panther Spotted In Kurseong Forest, West Bengal
"Bagheera of Kurseong": IFS officer Parveen Kaswan said

It's always interesting to watch wild animals in their natural habitat, and there's nothing more exciting than spotting a rare creature. Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan treated people on X (formerly Twitter) to one such sight.

On Friday, the IFS officer, who often shares wildlife videos, shared a short clip of a black panther strolling in the Kurseong forest. In the caption, he wrote, "This black Panther from North Bengal. Bagheera of Kurseong. What a beauty." 


In a subsequent post, Parveen Kaswan explained that black panthers were not a separate species but a variant of the leopard (Panthera pardus). "In India, a black panther is a melanistic variant of the leopard (Panthera pardus)," he wrote, adding these animals appear black due to a genetic condition called melanism, which results in excess dark pigmentation.

"Despite their dark coats, their characteristic leopard rosettes are often visible under certain lighting conditions," he said. 

Mr Kaswan further shared that tropical forests of states such as Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, and portions of the Northeast were home to the majority of these black panthers. They are elusive and solitary, making sightings rare and fascinating, he added.  

"As top predators, they play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of their ecosystems. Conservation efforts are vital for their survival, as they face threats like habitat loss and poaching," he said.

On X, people loved the beautiful sight of the black panther wandering casually. They expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

A person said, "There is something quite majestic about the black panther, thank you for sharing Parveen." 


Another added, "WOW since you mentioned that sighting them is rare, this is a lucky sighting."


"The Black Beauty! What a capture! Thank you Sir," read another comment.

"Wow. That's what you call a dream sighting," was another reaction to the video. 

Beyond their beauty, black panthers are essential apex predators that keep their ecosystems in balance. However, poaching and habitat degradation pose serious dangers to them, thus conservation measures are critical to their existence.

Comments

Black Panther, Viral Video, West Bengal
