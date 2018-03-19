What Twinkle Khanna Forgot To Ask A Trespassing Peahen. Major ROFL

Twinkle Khanna, you are just too much! Twinkle, who is currently enjoying her "spring break", was chilling with her children when she chanced upon a peahen trespassing on the property. "Surprise visitors - A peahen and her two peachicks! Forgot to ask them if our judge Sharma was right when he claimed that peacocks reproduce through their tears! #Jeez #springbreak," she tweeted on Monday and made our day, like literally. LOL. Like many of us, Twinkle also remembers what Judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma of the Rajasthan High Court told us about peacocks being celibate (!!?!?) last year. Mr Sharma had explained that the peacock is the national bird of India because, apparently, it does not have sex.
Surprise visitors-A peahen and her two peachicks! Forgot to ask them if our judge Sharma was right when he claimed that peacocks reproduce through their tears! #Jeez#springbreakpic.twitter.com/Tr5W4UY6hz— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 19, 2018
In June last year, Twinkle was on holiday when we were 'enlightened' about peacock sex and she had to drop a post considering the seriousness (read hilarity) of the situation. "Peacock: Our baby has scales - not beautiful feathers like me! Peahen: Sunoji your fault! You must have shed some crocodile tears that night! #LastOne," she wrote. "The last one in the chronicles of the celibate peacock," she added in the caption. What preceded the Twinkle's last of peacock jokes was this: "Peacocks don't have sex because jungle mein mor nacha, kisne dekha?" which she had tweeted earlier.
A former actress, Twinkle Khanna is now a best-selling author, an interior designer and producer. She recently produced Akshay Kumar's PadMan, owns designer studio White Window and has authored Mrs Funnybones and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad.