At Sunday Lunch With Kids: Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna, Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan

Nitara looked cute in a light blue dress Akshay and Twinkle posed for the shutterbugs Hrithik and Sussanne were joined by Gayatri Oberoi and her family



Star couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna took their children Aarav and Nitara out for a lunch date on Sunday . The family of four were photographed outside a suburban restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra, where Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan also went with their sons . Akshay and Twinkle's daughter Nitara was seen holding her mother's hand and tried to hide her face from the paparazzi lined-up outside the restaurant. She looked cute in a light blue dress. Twinkle wore a bright red top and blue denims for the lunch date while Akshay and Aarav were casually dressed. Akshay and Twinkle also posed for the shutterbugs.Here are Akshay, Twinkle, Aarav and Nitara's pictures from their Sunday outing.Akshay Kumar, 50, and Twinkle Khanna, 43, married in 2001. Aarav was born in 2002 and Nitara is five-years-old. Twinkle produced Akshay's last-released film Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan were joined byactress Gayatri Oberoi and her family for the lunch. Hrithik wore a black and white stripped pullover while Sussanne looked lovely in black. Gayatri and her husband Vikas often accompany Hrithik and Sussanne for parties and vacations.Take a look at the pictures here.Hrithik Roshan, 44, and Sussanne Khan, 39, married in 2000. Hrehaan, 11, and Hridhaan, 9, are the couple's children. Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014. However, they maintained a cordial relationship and often go together for holidays with kids and are spotted at various parties and family functions.