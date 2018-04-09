At Sunday Lunch With Kids: Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna, Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna went to the same restaurant where Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne took their kids

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 09, 2018 17:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
At Sunday Lunch With Kids: Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna, Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna photographed with Aarav and Nitara

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Nitara looked cute in a light blue dress
  2. Akshay and Twinkle posed for the shutterbugs
  3. Hrithik and Sussanne were joined by Gayatri Oberoi and her family
Star couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna took their children Aarav and Nitara out for a lunch date on Sunday. The family of four were photographed outside a suburban restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra, where Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan also went with their sons. Akshay and Twinkle's daughter Nitara was seen holding her mother's hand and tried to hide her face from the paparazzi lined-up outside the restaurant. She looked cute in a light blue dress. Twinkle wore a bright red top and blue denims for the lunch date while Akshay and Aarav were casually dressed. Akshay and Twinkle also posed for the shutterbugs.

Here are Akshay, Twinkle, Aarav and Nitara's pictures from their Sunday outing.
 
akshay kumar ndtv

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna with kids

akshay kumar ndtv

Akshay and Twinkle posed for the paparazzi

Akshay Kumar, 50, and Twinkle Khanna, 43, married in 2001. Aarav was born in 2002 and Nitara is five-years-old. Twinkle produced Akshay's last-released film PadMan.

Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan

Comments
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan were joined by Swades actress Gayatri Oberoi and her family for the lunch. Hrithik wore a black and white stripped pullover while Sussanne looked lovely in black. Gayatri and her husband Vikas often accompany Hrithik and Sussanne for parties and vacations.

Take a look at the pictures here.
 
hrithik roshan ndtv

Hrithik Roshan photographed in Bandra

sussanne ndtv

Hrithik Roshan, 44, and Sussanne Khan, 39, married in 2000. Hrehaan, 11, and Hridhaan, 9, are the couple's children. Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014. However, they maintained a cordial relationship and often go together for holidays with kids and are spotted at various parties and family functions.
 

Trending

akshay kumar twinkle khannahrithik roshan sussanne khan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProIPL 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................