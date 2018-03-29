Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan Celebrate Son Hrehaan's Birthday Together. See Family Pic

Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan celebrated their elder son Hrehaan's birthday together on Wednesday evening. Hrehaan turned 12. They were joined by other members of Sussanne's family like her mother Zarine, siblings Farah, Simone, Zayed and his wife Malaika and the children of the family. A picture from Hrehaan's birthday party was posted by Farah Khan Ali. It appeared to be a family-only party. "We are family, all my brothers sisters and me. Happy birthday, Hrehaan. May you have the best year ever. Love you," she wrote. Farah, a jewellery designer, is Sussanne's elder sister. See the lovely picture here.
Sussanne wished her son with an adorable post. She uploaded a collage of Hrehaan's pictures and wrote, "Happiest birthday my Ray jaan. My first born greatest gift. My ray of sunshine. Shine brightest forever more."
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan married in 2000 and were officially divorced in 2014. Apart from Hrehaan, they are also parents to son Hredhaan. Despite the divorce, the ex-couple continue to be friends and are often spotted together at parties, at the theatres with their children and also go for holidays.
Sussanne, Hrehaan and Hredhaan just returned from Goa, where they were holidaying with Zayed and his family. It is not clear whether Hrithik was there too but, he was photographed with them at the Mumbai airport when Sussanne and the others returned.
Hrithik Roshan is currently filming Super 30, a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and is expected to hit the screens next year.