Hrithik Roshan's Birthday: Sussanne Khan, Naina Bachchan, Kunal Kapoor, Sonali Bendre Party Together

Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 44th birthday with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl, Naina Bachchan and Kunal Kapoor

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 11, 2018 12:03 IST
Sussanne Khan arrives for Hrithik Roshan's birthday

  1. Sussanne waved cheerfully at the paparazzi
  2. Zayed Khan and his wife Malaika were also there
  3. Earlier in the day, Hrithik celebrated his birthday with fans
Actor Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 44th birthday on Wednesday night in Mumbai with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, friends Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl, Naina Bachchan and Kunal Kapoor, Swades actress Gayatri Oberoi and her husband Vikas, Anu Dewan other celebs. The guests were photographed outside Hrithik's residence. Sussanne wore a black outfit and waved cheerfully at the paparazzi. Sonali, Goldie, Gayatri and Vikas arrived together for the party while Naina and Kunal made a couple entry. Sussanne's brother Zayed Khan and his wife Malaika were also part of Hrithik's 44th birthday bash. Earlier in the day, Hrithik celebrated his birthday with fans by cutting a couple of cakes.

Inside Hrithik Roshan's birthday party.
 
sussanne ndtv

Sussanne Khan in Mumbai

kunal naina ndtv

Kunal Kapoor and Naina Bachchan at the party

sonali ndtv

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl photographed at the party

gayatri ndtv

Gayatri Oberoi with husband Vikas in Mumbai

hrithik roshan ndtv

Hrithik Roshan celebrates his birthday with fans


On Wednesday, his ex-wife Sussanne posted a wonderful picture of the duo and wrote the best birthday wish for him, "Forever and always you stay the sunshine in my life. Happy happiest birthday. Smile that smile brightest and you always will spread that light... limitless #sacredheart (sic)."
 


Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan married in 2000, soon after the actor's debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai released. They together have two sons - Hrehaan, 11, and Hridhaan, 9. Hrithik and Sussanne separated in 2013 and divorced the next year. However, they remained best friends and often go together for holidays with kids and are spotted at various parties and family events.

Meanwhile, Sonali Bendre posted a video of Hrithik, 'the best babysitter in town,' and wished him like this.
 


Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan also announced that Krrish 4 will hit the screens in 2020. Hrithik was last seen in Kaabil. He is now prepping for Super 30, a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar.
 

