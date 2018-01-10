Hrithik Roshan, Forever And Always: Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan's Birthday Post

Happy birthday, Hrithik Roshan. The star turned a year older today - he's all set to celebrate his 44th birthday but first, an adorable wish from ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Sharing a priceless selfie, Sussanne had the best birthday wish ever: "Forever and always you stay the sunshine in my life.. Happy happiest birthday... smile that smile brightest and u always will spread that light... limitless #sacredheart (sic)." Sussanne's selfie with Hrithik appears to be a recently-etched memory from her vacation in France. While we were wondering if Hrithik accompanied Sussanne and the kids - Hrehaan, 11, and Hridhaan, 9 - to the French vacation, Sussanne was saving up this special photo for the big day.
Posted on midnight, the photo has garnered some 48,544 'likes' in just seven hours with fans gushing over how adorable a couple these two make. Some even asked why they had to part ways. "Then why you guys are no longer together," read a comment while another added: "You both look so beautiful together."
Here are Hrithik and Sussanne, "forever and always."
Hrithik and Sussanne married in 2000 and were officially divorced in 2014. However, the duo continue to trend for their post-split rapport with each other - they are spotted at parties together and even at the theatres with the children. In October last year, Hrithik joined Sussanne's birthday celebrations and partied with her friends in Mumbai. He also dropped by Sussanne's boutique for luxury furnishing, named The Charcoal Project.
Once again, Happy birthday, Hrithik Roshan. Have a blast!