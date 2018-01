On Hrithik Roshan's Birthday, A Krrish 4 Announcement For Fans

Highlights Krrish 4 will release on Christmas 2020, tweeted Rakesh Roshan Hrithik has played the titular superhero in both Krrish films Hrithik's upcoming film is Super 30

Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithiks birthday. Happy birthday @iHrithik — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) January 10, 2018

Ganpati blessings for KRRISH4 :)) hope everyone is enjoying the festivities. Love to all. pic.twitter.com/g2g8K489AO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 14, 2016

It's a happy day for Hrithik Roshan's fans. Yes, it their favourite star's birthday and now, his father Rakesh Roshan announced the release date of- that'll be Christmas 2020. Rakesh Roshan is the producer and director of the previous twofilms. "Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day ofofficial. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithik's birthday. Happy birthday, Hrithik," Rakesh Roshan tweeted. Take a look:series is the follow-up of Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan's, which released in 2003. Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan had announced Krrish 4 during Ganesh Chatuthi celebrations in 2016 . "When my wife showed me a tweet with Bappa's picture as Krrish, it reaffirmed my belief that Krrish is the original superhero we have. It boosted my confidence and inspired me to make the fourth instalment," Rakesh Roshan said in a statement.Hrithik, on the other hand, tweeted this:was inspired by Steven Spielberg's 1982 filmwhile thefilms were about the titular superhero (played by Hrithik), who was born to Rohan (also Hrithik Roshan), the lead ofThe firstfilm released in 2006 while the second film in the series, titledhit the screens in 2013. Both the films featured Priyanka Chopra opposite Hrithik. The anti-hero ofwas Naseeruddin Shah while Vivek Oberoi played the antagonist in As of now Hrithik Roshan is busy with, a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar.Are you excited for