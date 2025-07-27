<i>War 2</i>: "Hrithik Roshan To Take Home Rs 100 Crore," Reveals Source

The War franchise is gearing up for a high-octane return with War 2, set to release on August 14. And while the stakes are higher, so is the paycheque, especially for Hrithik Roshan.

Sources in the trade confirm that Hrithik has inked a massive deal with Yash Raj Films, which includes a Rs 50 crore upfront fee plus a substantial profit-sharing arrangement. The total remuneration is predicted to go upwards of Rs 100 crore, making him the highest-paid actor in the ensemble cast.

This back-end deal mirrors the one Hrithik reportedly had for War (2019), where he walked away with a significant share of the profits after the film became the year's biggest blockbuster. Hrithik's character Kabir was an instant sensation, and with War 2, the sixth film in YRF's growing spy universe, he reprises the iconic role.

Joining him this time is South superstar Jr. NTR, making his Hindi debut. While Jr. NTR commands massive fandom in the South, Hrithik continues to enjoy popularity across regions, thanks in part to the continued legacy of Krrish (2006).

The upcoming sequel also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Ashutosh Rana, and is helmed by Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Shot as a pan-India film, War 2 will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, with a global IMAX rollout.

With War 2, YRF is betting big on star power, scale, and a massive nationwide pull. Going by early reactions to the teaser and trailer, the gamble might just pay off.

