Guess Who Wasn't In Sussanne Khan's Holiday Pics But Was At Airport? Hrithik Roshan

Actor Hrithik Roshan navigated ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan through the Mumbai airport on Sunday night. Sussanne, Hrehaan and Hridhaan returned from Goa, where they were holidaying but it is not known whether Hrithik accompanied them too. Sussanne had posted several pictures from the holiday but none of them featured the actor. Hrithik, 44, has also not shared anything on social media for a while now. Meanwhile, at the airport, Hrithik, Sussanne, Hrehaan and Hridhaan were accompanied by Zayed Khan, his wife Malaika and their sons. Zayed is Sussanne's brother and his family also went to Goa.
Sussanne posted these pictures from Goa. Her friend Sonali Bendre was also there. "Springing," Sussanne wrote and added the hashtag 'my beautiful family.'
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan married in 2000 and were officially divorced in 2014. However, the ex-couple continue to share a good rapport with each other and are often spotted at parties together and at the theatres with their children. They also go for holidays together.
On Hrithik's 44th birthday, Sussanne wished him with a heartfelt post and wrote, "Forever and always you stay the sunshine in my life. Happy happiest birthday... smile that smile brightest and you always will spread that light... limitless."
Last October, Hrithik had joined Sussanne's birthday celebrations. He also attended the launch of Sussanne's boutique for luxury furnishing, The Charcoal Project.
Hrithik Roshan is currently busy filming Super 30, a biopic on Mathematician Anand Kumar.