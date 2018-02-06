First Look: Hrithik Roshan As Super 30's Anand Kumar. Twitter Is Impressed

The first look of Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar in the biopic of the 'Super 30' programme founder is out. It is unlike any of Hrithik's previous looks and quite similar to Anand Kumar IRL. Phantom Films, which is producing Super 30, shared the first look on Tuesday. "From the first page in Benares. Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar," the picture was captioned. Hrithik, dressed in a simple shirt with an unkempt beard and hair, can be seen beaming in the first look of Super 30. Fans of Hrithik Roshan are super-thrilled. "What a look, awesome look, can't wait to see and celebrate," read one comment.
Highlights
- Hrithik started filming Super 30 last month
- The lead actress of Super 30 hasn't been finalised yet
- Super 30 is directed by Vikas Bahl
Presenting Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar:
From the first page in Benares! @ihrithik as Anand Kumar! #Super30@Super30Film@RelianceEnt@NGEMovies@anandteacherpic.twitter.com/ddnhDqyI5B— Phantom Films (@FuhSePhantom) February 6, 2018
A fan shared Hrithik's Super 30 look juxtaposed with Anand Kumar's old picture, which shows the resemblance is quite uncanny:
Hrithik as anand kumar in #Super30... can't wait morepic.twitter.com/INj7dUKRo8— Dhiraj Roshan (@iDhirajHrithik) February 6, 2018
Last month, Hrithik tweeted that he started filming Super 30 on the "auspicious day of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami." He wrote: "I am beginning my journey of Super 30 where I am playing a teacher for the first time."
On the auspicious day of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami, I am beginning my journey of Super 30 where I am playing a teacher for the first time. May the Goddess of learning bless this effort.— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 22, 2018
complete cast of the film hasn't been announced. Names of Sara Ali Khan and television actress Mrunal Thakur have come up to star opposite Hrithik in the film. A mid-day report said that Hrithik has suggested Sara's (daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh) to director Vikas Bahl while a DNA report states the Kumkum Bhagya actress is in talks to feature as Hrithik's onscreen wife in the film.
Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, who is known for his 'Super 30' programme in which he tutors 30 students from economically weak background for IIT-JEE entrance exam. As of 2017, 396 out of the 450 students tutored by Anand Kumar have been enrolled in IIT. Last year, Anand Kumar also participated in Kaun Banega Crorepati with one of his students.