Sara Ali Khan Might Co-Star With Hrithik Roshan In Super 30. Details Here

Sara Ali Khan, who is all set to debut this year with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, might star next in Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan, reports mid-day. Super 30, directed by Vikas Bahl, is about Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who is the founder of the Super 30 programme in Patna that trains IIT aspirants. mid-day reports that discussions with Vikas Bahl have taken place to Sara alongside Hrithik. "Hrithik Roshan is keen that the association materialise. He has pitched her to Vikas. The talks have been initiated," mid-day quoted a source as saying. Before Kedarnath, Sara was rumoured to debut opposite Hrithik in a Karan Malhotra film.
Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan with his first wife Amrita Singh. Of starring with Sara, Hrithik said, "Age is never a prerequisite for casting," mid-day reports.
Hrithik started shooting for Super 30 earlier this week. "On the auspicious day of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami, I am beginning my journey of Super 30, where I am playing a teacher for the first time. May the Goddess of learning bless this effort," he tweeted.
Super 30 releases in a year's time. The release date was announced a couple of days ago.
Kedarnath is slated to release this year in December.