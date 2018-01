Sara Ali Khan Might Co-Star With Hrithik Roshan In Super 30. Details Here

Highlights Hrithik Roshan is keen to star Sara in his film Before Kedarnath, Sara was rumoured to debut opposite Hrithik Super 30 is based on mathematician Anand Kumar

On the auspicious day of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami, I am beginning my journey of Super 30 where I am playing a teacher for the first time. May the Goddess of learning bless this effort. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 22, 2018

Sara Ali Khan, who is all set to debut this year with Abhishek Kapoor's, might star next in Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan , reports mid-day , directed by Vikas Bahl, is about Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who is the founder of the Super 30 programme in Patna that trains IIT aspirants. mid-day reports that discussions with Vikas Bahl have taken place to Sara alongside Hrithik. "Hrithik Roshan is keen that the association materialise. He has pitched her to Vikas. The talks have been initiated," mid-day quoted a source as saying. Before, Sara was rumoured to debut opposite Hrithik in a Karan Malhotra film.Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan with his first wife Amrita Singh. Of starring with Sara, Hrithik said, "Age is never a prerequisite for casting," mid-day reports.Hrithik started shooting forearlier this week. "On the auspicious day of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami, I am beginning my journey of, where I am playing a teacher for the first time. May the Goddess of learning bless this effort," he tweeted.releases in a year's time. The release date was announced a couple of days ago. Sara'sstars Sushant Singh Rajput opposite her. The film is a love story on a pilgrimage." Sara is a beautiful bundle of energy. The new talent we bring in today will be the future of the industry," director Abhishek Kapoor earlier said.is slated to release this year in December.