Twinkle Khanna, Sussanne Khan, Shilpa Shetty Spend Sunday With Kids

winkle Khanna, Sussanne Khan and Shilpa Shetty were spotted with their children at a theatre in Mumbai's Juhu. Twinkle Khanna was accompanied by daughter Nitara, Sussanne came with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan while Shilpa and son Viaan were photographed along with Raj Kundra (her husband) and Shamita Shetty. Twinkle Khanna wore a blue printed dress with denim jacket and Nitara was dressed cutely in a white frock. Actor Akshay Kumar (Twinkle's husband) and their son Aarav gave the outing a miss. Akshay is currently promoting, which is produced by Twinkle. Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan looked chic in a black top and blue jeans while Shilpa Shetty rocked a denim look.Here are Twinkle and Nitara, looking absolutely lovely together.Akshay Kumar, 50, and Twinkle Khanna, 43, have been married since 2001. Aarav and Nitara are the couple's two children. Akshay won the National Award for Best Actor last year, for his work in 2016 film. His new release,, opens later this month. The R Balki-directed film also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.Hrithik Roshan, 44, and Sussanne Khan, 39, married in 2000, soon after the actor's debut filmreleased. Hrehaan, 11, and Hridhaan, 9 are the couple's children. Hrithik and Sussanne separated in 2013 and divorced the next year. However, they have remained best friends and often go together for holidays with kids and are spotted at various parties and family events. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra , both 42, have been married for over eight years now. Viaan, 5, is the couple's only child. Shilpa's sister Shamita is also an actress.