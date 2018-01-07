Shilpa Shetty, Husband Raj Kundra Attend A Birthday Party In Jaipur. Pics Are Now Trending

Actress Shilpa Shetty's pictures from her friend's 50th birthday party in Jaipur are currently trending. (We aren't surprised). Shilpa stuns in a black custom-made pashmina velvet sari by Manish Malhotra and Raj complements her in a black suit. "My Knight in shining armour @rajkundra9 ,Thank you for making me feel like a queen," Shilpa captioned a picture of them on Instagram. (In this freezing winter, Shilpa's black sari is a must-have in your wardrobe). She accentuated her look with a beautiful pearl set. Her Jaipur diary looks awesome and the pictures define royalty. Shilpa, Raj and their son Viaan reached Jaipur on Saturday.
See the pictures here.
Raj Kundra also Instagrammed a family picture from the Mumbai airport.
Friends 50th birthday in Jaipur and flight delayed 2 hours #airindia Today's breakfast porridge made in hot water with some Almond milk followed by eggs, avocado & sour dough toast. Swipe across and see my weight after 3 days started at 97.3 kgs am now just under 3 kg's lighter in 3 days! Holiday weight comes off fast if you don't delay! Thank you @theshilpashetty for the diet plan and regime! #newme #swastrahomastraho
The Kundras spent New Year in Dubai and opted for a home-stay there. Their pool-side picture received became viral in just no time. "Holidays are all about chilling by the heated pool," Shilpa captioned a post.
Seen these pictures from Shilpa and Raj's Dubai diaries yet?
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married for over eight years now. Viaan, 5, is the couple's only child. The couple celebrated their anniversary in November and Shilpa wished her husband with an adorable post.
Shilpa Shetty is the star of films such as Baazigar, Dhadkan, Life In A... Metro and Apne. She is also a yoga expert and also released a range of yoga fitness videos. In 2014, Shilpa produced her first film Dishkiyaoon. She has co-judged dance reality shows like Super Dancerand Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.