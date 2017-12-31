We Bet Shilpa Shetty's Vacation Photos Will Make You Want To Hit The Pool

Bollywood is soaking in the New Year feels and vacation mode is on with celebrities being spotted on envy-inducing vacations across the globe. For Shilpa Shetty, it's time for some quality family time and she's zeroed in Dubai as the holiday destination. The actress, her husband Raj Kundra and their son Viaan are currently in Dubai and are having a blast, proof is in the photos Instagrammed by Shilpa. For her visit to Dubai this time, Shilpa has opted for a home-stay, which offers great views of the waters around and she's making the most of it. For example, how do you like the taste of coffee and cake, with a side of spectacular views? "Just the right break," writes Shilpa.
Highlights
- Shilpa Shetty is holidaying in Dubai with her family
- The actress has been posting photos from her Dubai holiday
- "Just the right break," she wrote on Instagram
The actress also indulged in some pool time at her Dubai holiday home and shared rather envy-inducing photos on Instagram. After all, "holidays are all about chilling by the heated pool," isn't it? In her pool-side photos, Shilpa, who is known for being a fitness enthusiast, looks fabulous in black swimwear and a braided hair-do. Shilpa's pool photos will really, really make you want to jump into the pool this Winter.
Shilpa, who may have been busy with work commitments before the holiday, was greeted with an adorable gesture by Viaan: "The KISS of life.. reunited with my heartbeat.. family holiday (private) time begins," she wrote for one of the vacation photos.
Not only Shilpa Shetty, other celebrities are also on vacation - Katrina Kaif just shared an Instagram post from an undisclosed location, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are in Cape Town while Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli and in South Africa for the New Years.
Happy holidays, guys.