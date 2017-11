Inside Shilpa Shetty's Halloween Party For Son Viaan. See Pics

Highlights "My 5-year-old loves insisted on the Vampire look," wrote Shilpa Shilpa Shetty is married to Raj Kundra Shamita was also a part of the Halloween celebrations

My 5yr old lovvvvees dressing up and insisted on the "Vampire look".. So Makeup courtesy @theshilpashetty #kidstoday #mommyduties #laughs #halloweenmakeup #halloweencostume #halloweenparty A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Happyyyy Halloween from the Mr and Mrs ..tried to be Bat-Devil (if there's anything like that!) #halloweenmakeup #kidsparty A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

Halloweeeeeennnnnn timmmeeeeeee Munki n Tunki A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

Spider-Boy HomecomingAwwwww look at him posing#spiderboy #poser #superhero #londondiaries A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Jul 19, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Actress Shilpa Shetty was on 'mommy duty' last night and hosted a Halloween party for son Viaan and his friends. Shilpa, 42, shared a posted a few pictures from the party and Viaan, 5, looked too cute in his vampire dress. "My 5yr old lovvvvees dressing up and insisted on the "Vampire look," the actress wrote while sharing a picture of herself with Viaan. In another post, Shilpa mentioned that Viaan's friends were 'happy' with the gifts they received and so was she. Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 in Mumbai. Viaan is the couple's first child. See the pictures from Shilpa and Viaan's Halloween party.Can you recognise the person with Shilpa in this picture? Ummm, that's Mr Kundra. "Happyyyy Halloween from the Mr and Mrs... tried to be Bat-Devil (if there's anything like that!)," she captioned the post.Shilpa's sister Shamita was also a part of the Halloween celebrations. She was dressed as Maleficent.Months ago, Viaan won the Internet with his Spider-Man look.Shilpa Shetty is the star of films such asand. She has now been known as a yoga expert and also has a range of yoga fitness videos. She's has appeared in two famous songs -and. In 2014, Shilpa Shetty produced her first film, starring Harman Baweja and Sunny Deol. She currently co-judges dance reality showand has previously featured as a judge on