Happy Halloween: Inside Genelia D'Souza And Richa Chadha's Celebrations

Yay! It's Halloween and our favourite Bollywood beauties are all set to give you some tips on how to dress this Halloween. It's that time of the year, when we select the spookiest costume and are set to rock the Halloween party with all the drama. Stars like Sussanne Khan, Genelia D'Souza and Richa Chadha have posted how they are celebrating Halloween this year. Genelia posted a cute picture of pumpkins showing different expressions and wrote that Halloween is just another day for her kids to do more art and craft while Sussanne shared a gorgeous picture, in which she's dressed in all black and posing with bat wings, wishing everyone a Happy Halloween.
"All Sussanne Khan needs is her pair of wings:"
Genlia gave the 'little pumpkins' credit to her husband actor Riteish Deshmukh:
The Fukrey actress, Richa Chadha is definitely super excited for Halloween. See her groove in this video "Wuhuhahahahaaaaaaa!"
Celebrities are in full mood for the Halloween. Some are enjoying it with the heaven-hell theme parties while some are dressed in bat and angel wings. Recently, Gauri Khan also threw a star-studded party that had it all. Stars like Malaika Arora and Sussanne Khan were dressed in their best to steal the limelight. The entire set up of London's exclusive, circus-themed nightclub Cirque Le Soir at Taj Lands End in Mumbai was a perfect balance of sublime and sinful throughout.
