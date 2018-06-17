Trending: 'Lust Stories Is A Treat,' Says Kalki Koechlin, Other Celebs

Highlights
- Unfettered filmmaking at its best: Meghna Gulzar
- "4 auteurs at the top of their game," tweeted Harshvardhan Kapoor
- Lust Stories released on June 15 on Netflix
Take a look at Meghna Gulzar and Kalki's tweet here.
I laughed, I sighed, I squealed a little and then I laughed again. Such a treat #luststories from @anuragkashyap72@ZoyaAkhtarOff@DibakarBanerjee@karanjohar— Kalki (@kalkikanmani) June 14, 2018
Watch out for it on #netflixpic.twitter.com/sm3VrsEA6J
Unfettered filmmaking at its best! #LustStories was such a treat.. A buffet actually! @RonnieScrewvala@karanjohar@DibakarBanerjee@anuragkashyap72#ZoyaAkhtar@NetflixIndiapic.twitter.com/T4o6ldyMT4— Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) June 16, 2018
Harshvardhan Kapoor, who was seen in recently released Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, too had similar views about the film. "Lust Stories a great time at the movies ... 4 auteurs at the top of their game," read an excerpt from his post.
#LustStories a great time at the movies ... 4 auteurs at the top of they're game .. wonderfully performed beautifully crafters full of surprises and so authentic congratulations @karanjohar@ZoyaAkhtarOff@anuragkashyap72#dibakar great work by @Advani_Kiara@psbhumi#sanjaykapoor— Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) June 13, 2018
Director Shashank Khaitan was also all praises for the film and wrote:
Loved watching #LustStories on #Netflix ... the four films were so different and yet so similar in giving us four amazing female protagonists ... an absolute treat for all ... @karanjohar#ZoyaAkhtar@anuragkashyap72#DibakerBanerjee#AshiDua— Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) June 16, 2018
Lust Stories is an anthology of four stories, directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap. The film sheds light on modern day relationships and its complexities. Lust Stories has an ensemble cast that comprises Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film released on Netflix on June 15.