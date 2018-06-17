Trending: 'Lust Stories Is A Treat,' Says Kalki Koechlin, Other Celebs

Lust Stories is an anthology of four stories, directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 17, 2018 12:17 IST
Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal in a still from Lust stories. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights

  1. Unfettered filmmaking at its best: Meghna Gulzar
  2. "4 auteurs at the top of their game," tweeted Harshvardhan Kapoor
  3. Lust Stories released on June 15 on Netflix
The much-awaited Lust Stories, which released on Friday, has not only received appreciation from fans but also members of the film fraternity. Lust Stories has taken over the trends list along with Salman Khan's Race 3, which also released on Friday. "Such a treat" is a common reaction that the film received from many Bollywood celebrities, which comprise Raazi director Meghna Gulzar, actress Kalki Koechlin and Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan. All three of them described Lust Stories as a "treat" on their respective Twitter handles. Meghna Gulzar tweeted: "Unfettered filmmaking at its best. Lust Stories was such a treat. A buffet actually." In a different post, she praised the performances of the actors in the film and wrote: "What an enviable ensemble of talent and performances." Kalki Koechlin expressed how she experienced a variety of emotions while watching the film and tweeted: "I laughed, I sighed, I squealed a little and then I laughed again. Such a treat."

Take a look at Meghna Gulzar and Kalki's tweet here.
 

Harshvardhan Kapoor, who was seen in recently released Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, too had similar views about the film. "Lust Stories a great time at the movies ... 4 auteurs at the top of their game," read an excerpt from his post.
 

Director Shashank Khaitan was also all praises for the film and wrote:
 

The film opened to positive reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave Lust Stories4 out of 5 stars and wrote: "I applaud these four distinct filmmakers for exploring this anthological format and still maintaining their originality of vision."

Lust Stories is an anthology of four stories, directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap. The film sheds light on modern day relationships and its complexities. Lust Stories has an ensemble cast that comprises Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film released on Netflix on June 15.
 

