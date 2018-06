Trending: 'Lust Stories Is A Treat,' Says Kalki Koechlin, Other Celebs

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal in a still from Lust stories. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Unfettered filmmaking at its best: Meghna Gulzar "4 auteurs at the top of their game," tweeted Harshvardhan Kapoor Lust Stories released on June 15 on Netflix

#LustStories a great time at the movies ... 4 auteurs at the top of they're game .. wonderfully performed beautifully crafters full of surprises and so authentic congratulations @karanjohar@ZoyaAkhtarOff@anuragkashyap72#dibakar great work by @Advani_Kiara@psbhumi#sanjaykapoor — Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) June 13, 2018

Loved watching #LustStories on #Netflix ... the four films were so different and yet so similar in giving us four amazing female protagonists ... an absolute treat for all ... @karanjohar#ZoyaAkhtar@anuragkashyap72#DibakerBanerjee#AshiDua — Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) June 16, 2018

The much-awaited, which released on Friday, has not only received appreciation from fans but also members of the film fraternity.has taken over the trends list along with Salman Khan's Race 3, which also released on Friday. "Such a treat" is a common reaction that the film received from many Bollywood celebrities, which comprisedirector Meghna Gulzar, actress Kalki Koechlin anddirector Shashank Khaitan. All three of them describedas a "treat" on their respective Twitter handles. Meghna Gulzar tweeted: "Unfettered filmmaking at its best.was such a treat. A buffet actually." In a different post, she praised the performances of the actors in the film and wrote: "What an enviable ensemble of talent and performances." Kalki Koechlin expressed how she experienced a variety of emotions while watching the film and tweeted: "I laughed, I sighed, I squealed a little and then I laughed again. Such a treat."Take a look at Meghna Gulzar and Kalki's tweet here.Harshvardhan Kapoor, who was seen in recently released, too had similar views about the film. "a great time at the movies ... 4 auteurs at the top of their game," read an excerpt from his post.Director Shashank Khaitan was also all praises for the film and wrote: The film opened to positive reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave Lust Stories 4 out of 5 stars and wrote: "I applaud these four distinct filmmakers for exploring this anthological format and still maintaining their originality of vision." Lust Stories is an anthology of four stories, directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap. The film sheds light on modern day relationships and its complexities.has an ensemble cast that comprises Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film released on Netflix on June 15.