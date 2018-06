Race 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan's Film Gets 'Massive Boost,' 100 Crore Weekend Expected

Salman Khan in Race 3. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Salman Khan's film earned over Rs 67 crore in two days The film also secured the top spot in Day 1 collection list of 2018 Race 3 may become the fourth Salman Khan film with 100 crore weekend

#Race3 hits the ball out of the park on Day 2 [Sat]... #Eid festivities give MASSIVE BOOST to its biz... Day 3 [Sun] should score BIG NUMBERS yet again... 100 cr+ weekend on the cards... Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr. Total: 67.31 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2018

In the past, three Salman starrers have crossed 100 cr mark in *3 days*:#BajrangiBhaijaan 102.60 cr [Fri-Sun]#Sultan 105.53 cr [released on Wed; Wed-Fri]#TigerZindaHai 114.93 cr [Fri-Sun]#Race3 *3 days* numbers are being eyed with enthusiasm.

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Day biz...

1. #Race3 29.17 cr

2. #Baaghi2 25.10 cr

3. #Padmaavat 19 cr

[Thu release; incl Wed previews 24 cr]

4. #VeereDiWedding 10.70 cr

5. #PadMan 10.26 cr

Salman Khan'sbox office numbers have success written all over it. The film which opened at Rs 29.17 crore, pocketed another Rs 38.14 crore on Saturday bringing the grand total to Rs 67 crore, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "hits the ball out of the park on Day 2. Eid festivities gave massive boost to its business," he tweeted, along with the prediction of Rs 100 crore plus weekend. In the past, Salman Khan's three films have enjoyed 100 crore weened -(Rs 102 crore),(Rs 105 crore) and(Rs 115 crore).was also the biggest opener of 2018 besting(Rs 25 crore) and "" (Rs 19 crore).Here's the box office report card of(as of Saturday): Race 3, which Salman Khan has co-produced with Ramesh Taurani, joins the league of the actor's blockbuster Eid films, which includesandamong others.has started setting trends even before it hit the screens. The filmmakers signed a multi-crore deal for the film's satellite rights, which is the highest for any Bollywood film till date.'s satellite rights were sold for Rs 130 crore, which covered the film's production cost.opened to negative reviews on Friday but film critic's words could not harm the film's business. "No amount of surface gloss and 'explosive' action can lend a fresh veneer to the rickety vehicle thatis," film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote in his review for NDTV . He gave the film 1.5 stars out of five.also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. The film is directed by Remo D'Souza.