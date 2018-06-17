Race 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan's Film Gets 'Massive Boost,' 100 Crore Weekend Expected

Highlights
- Salman Khan's film earned over Rs 67 crore in two days
- The film also secured the top spot in Day 1 collection list of 2018
- Race 3 may become the fourth Salman Khan film with 100 crore weekend
Here's the box office report card of Race 3 (as of Saturday):
#Race3 hits the ball out of the park on Day 2 [Sat]... #Eid festivities give MASSIVE BOOST to its biz... Day 3 [Sun] should score BIG NUMBERS yet again... 100 cr+ weekend on the cards... Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr. Total: 67.31 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2018
In the past, three Salman starrers have crossed 100 cr mark in *3 days*:#BajrangiBhaijaan 102.60 cr [Fri-Sun]#Sultan 105.53 cr [released on Wed; Wed-Fri]#TigerZindaHai 114.93 cr [Fri-Sun]#Race3 *3 days* numbers are being eyed with enthusiasm.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2018
India biz.
TOP 5 - 2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2018
Opening Day biz...
1. #Race3 29.17 cr
2. #Baaghi2 25.10 cr
3. #Padmaavat 19 cr
[Thu release; incl Wed previews 24 cr]
4. #VeereDiWedding 10.70 cr
5. #PadMan 10.26 cr
India biz.
[Hollywood films not included]
Race 3, which Salman Khan has co-produced with Ramesh Taurani, joins the league of the actor's blockbuster Eid films, which includes Wanted, Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan among others.
Race 3 has started setting trends even before it hit the screens. The filmmakers signed a multi-crore deal for the film's satellite rights, which is the highest for any Bollywood film till date. Race 3's satellite rights were sold for Rs 130 crore, which covered the film's production cost.
Race 3 also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. The film is directed by Remo D'Souza.