<i>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 10: Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna's Film Sees A Dip

Salman Khan's Sikandar saw a dip on Tuesday (April 8) in its earnings. The film minted Rs 0.02 crore on Tuesday, taking the total to Rs 105.62 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Salman Khan's film opened its box office collection with Rs 26 crore. On Eid, it minted Rs 29 crore. After Eid, the film saw a huge slump in its earnings on April 1, minting only Rs 19.5 crore. The downward trend continued over the weekdays. On Friday (April 4), the film earned Rs 3.5 crore, showing a 41.67 % slump at the box office collection.

Over the last weekend, Sikandar did slightly better in comparison with its weekdays' business. But it was not enough to pull off a film, made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.

The poor performances of big-budget Hindi films in theatres initiated a conversation around the "dying" state of Bollywood. Needless to say, Salman Khan's Sikandar would add more fuel to the ongoing chatter. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which smashed records after records in December 2024, earned Rs 46 crore (Hindi) on 10th day of its release.

Salman Khan didn't have any release last year. Hopes were high on Sikandar but the film has been underperforming since its release.

Sikandar marked Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's first collaboration on screen. The film also marked Salman Khan's first project with AR Murugadoss, who previously directed Aamir Khan in the 2008 blockbuster Ghajini.

In addition to the leading duo, Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi and Sathyaraj in crucial roles. The project has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.