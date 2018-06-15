Race 3 Movie Review: Salman Khan Struts Around Like A Clueless Stuntman Review: Well, the climax of Race 3 does pack some punch - both Salman and Bobby drop their shirts - but it is a case of too little too late

Share EMAIL PRINT Race 3 Movie Review: A look at the ensemble cast (courtesy tips) Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala



Director: Remo D'Souza



Rating: 1.5 stars (out of 5)



The formula - a bunch of super rich blokes and bling-bedecked broads gypping each other in a game involving power, pelf and perfidy - has worn awfully thin. No amount of surface gloss and 'explosive' action can lend a fresh veneer to the rickety vehicle that Race 3 is. Salman Khan throws his box-office weight behind the scrappy enterprise, but the unimaginatively scripted heist thriller can only plod its way through a heap of inanities. Served up in 3D, the bluff and bluster are amplified beyond endurance.



Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Race 3 is a dance of dunces that hits a convoluted track from the moment it kicks off. The game has too many players and not enough rules to keep it sane. The family of global arms dealer Shamsher Singh (Anil Kapoor) embark on a mission to rob a hard disk from the high-security vault of a Cambodian bank with the intention of blakmailing Indian politicians caught in a prostitution ring. The back-stabbing siblings and their aides go all out to outwit each other. It is the audience that is at the receiving end of the biggest con - the film itself.

Race 3 review: Anil Kapoor as Shamsher (courtesy YouTube)

The screenplay is abysmal, the dialogues laboured, the performances perfunctory, and the final outcome a sorry wreck of a movie that blows up more automobiles per capita than a Rohit Shetty flick.

Race 3 review: Here's the full team (courtesy YouTube)



Some in the audience might be charitable enough to describe Race 3 as a slick and stylish actioner designed for Salman Khan. But the potboiler puts far too much store by the actor's star power to feel the need to focus attention on the more significant aspects of filmmaking and the rest of the cast. In the bargain, neither its pace nor its slew of thrills are hot enough to carry it over the finishing line in one coherent piece. Well, the climax of Race 3 does pack some punch - both Salman and Bobby drop their shirts - but it is, in the end, a case of too little too late.

Race 3 review: Salman Khan as Sikander (courtesy YouTube)

Anil Kapoor, the oldest and longest surviving member of the Race 3 family, seems to be the only one who knows what to expect from the guys, gals and tools around him. The rest of the cast - Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah - take their on-screen jobs with misplaced earnestness. And with the lead actor strutting around like a clueless stuntman in the midst of flying bullets and exploding cars, all the high-voltage action falls flat.







The Race 3 action, the credits tell us, has been choreographed by Thomas Struthers, the stunt coordinator of Black Panther, The Dark Knight and Dunkirk. He simply isn't given the raw material needed to turn the film into an outing to remember. Our humble guess is that Struthers would want to forget Race 3 in a hurry. And so would we. But try telling fans of Salman Khan that this film is best avoided. An impregnable wall is what you will hit!



(This is a short review. Please check back soon for the full version.)



