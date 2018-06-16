Race 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan's Film Is The 'Biggest Opener' Of 2018 With Almost 30 Crores

Highlights
- Race 3 made Rs 29.17 crores on opening day
- Race 3 emerged as the biggest opener of 2018
- Race 3 is expected to make 100 crores over the weekend
#Race3 records a GIGANTIC START, despite pre-Eid making a dent in its business... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]... Fri Rs 29.17 cr. India biz... With #Eid festivities commencing today [Sat], #Race3 is expected to post MASSIVE NUMBERS.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2018
In the past, three Salman starrers have crossed Rs 100 cr mark in *3 days*:#BajrangiBhaijaan Rs 102.60 cr [Fri-Sun]#Sultan Rs 105.53 cr [released on Wed; Wed-Fri]#TigerZindaHai Rs 114.93 cr [Fri-Sun]#Race3 *3 days* numbers are being eyed with enthusiasm.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2018
India biz.
Perching itself on top of the ambitious list, Race 3 has trumped films like Baaghi 2, "Padmaavat", Veere Di Wedding and PadMan with its opening day collections.
TOP 5 - 2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2018
Opening Day biz...
1. #Race3 Rs 29.17 cr
2. #Baaghi2 Rs 25.10 cr
3. #Padmaavat Rs 19 cr
[Thu release; incl Wed previews Rs 24 cr]
4. #VeereDiWedding Rs 10.70 cr
5. #PadMan Rs 10.26 cr
India biz.
[Hollywood films not included]
Salman Khan and Eid have a long history of blockbuster releases. Race 3 turned out to be his sixth Eid release to have made under Rs 30 crores on opening day. Ek Tha Tiger and Sultan, both Eid releases, made over the 30 crore mark upon releasing during the festivities.
Salman and #Eid - Opening Day biz...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2018
2010: #Dabangg Rs 14.50 cr
2011: #Bodyguard Rs 21.60 cr
2012: #EkThaTiger Rs 32.93 cr
2014: #Kick Rs 26.40 cr
2015: #BajrangiBhaijaan Rs 27.25 cr
2016: #Sultan Rs 36.54 cr
2017: #Tubelight Rs 21.15 cr
2018: #Race3 Rs 29.17 cr
India biz.
The ensemble cast of Race 3 includes Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala.