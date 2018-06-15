Race 3: Aamir Khan Hasn't Watched Salman Khan's Film Yet But Is 'Sure' About One Thing

Aamir Khan just sent best wishes to Salman Khan for Race 3. So, how did Aamir like Salman Khan's new film? Well, he is yet to because Aamir hasn't watched the film yet but is sure about one thing - he's going to absolutely enjoy the movie. On the morning of Race 3 day, Aamir resurfaced on Twitter to send a message to Salman: "Hi, Salman, I haven't seen it yet, but I am sure that me and my family are going to love Race 3! Love you personally and professionally!" read a part of his tweet. Aamir's tweet also made a prediction about Salman's Race 3 and this is what he had to say: "I loved the trailer! It's going to be a blockbuster and break all records!"
Hi Salman, I haven't seen it yet, but I am sure that me and my family are going to love Race 3 !— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) June 15, 2018
Love you personally and professionally :-) .
I loved the trailer! It's going to be a blockbuster and break all records!
Love.
a.@BeingSalmanKhan
It really sweet of Aamir to have sent all the love and best wishes to Salman! Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are co-stars of Andaz Apna Apna, the 1994 cult comedy - the only film to have cast the two Khans together. Reports of the film's remake have featured on again and off again in headlines but nothing concrete has been announced yet. About a possible remake, Aamir had previously told IANS: "I would love to do Andaz Apna Apna 2 with Salman. If the script is good, then we will do it. I hope to work with Salman again but the right script and film has to come up. I'm sure both of us would love to do it."
Meanwhile, at an event earlier this year, Salman Khan confessed that he wanted his Bollywood debut Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) to do well because Aamir's maiden Bollywood film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) was a blockbuster when released.
Race 3 also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. Now, we will wait for Aamir Khan's review of Race 3.