<i>Lust Stories 3</i>: Amar Kaushik To Join Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, And Shakun Batra For The Upcoming Anthology

The first season of Lust Stories was released on Netflix in 2018. It was a conversation starter for how intimacy was being represented through cinema, and it was well-received by the masses. It sheds light on the various perspectives involved in male and female desires—across race, gender, age, and social-economic strata.

The first Lust Stories Anthology film in 2018, had films made by directors Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee. Lust Stories 2 was released in 2023 and had R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh on board.

News18 Showsha has exclusively learnt that Lust Stories 3 is also currently in the works, and the shoot for the same is set to begin soon. Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, and Shakun Batra have reportedly already been roped in, and now the last director to join the gang is Amar Kaushik.

Amar Kaushik who has been basking in the humongous success of Stree 3, is currently busy producing his next horror-comedy.

A close source told News18 Showsha, "It's true that Vikramaditya, Kiran, and Shakun will be directing three films for Lust Stories 3. The fourth addition is Amar Kaushik. This will be the first time that he'll be stepping out of the Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe. While much isn't known about his short film, one may expect comical elements as that's what Amar's storytelling has become popular for. He's one of the busiest filmmakers today and the creators of Lust Stories 3 were extremely keen on having him onboard."

On the work front, Amar Kaushik has a packed-up schedule as he's busy with Thama, led by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Bhediya 2 and Stree 3 in the lineup.