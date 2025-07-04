Exclusive: Ranveer Singh Joins Maddock Films' Expanding Horror Universe

Ranveer Singh is officially collaborating with Maddock Films, and NDTV has exclusively confirmed that he's coming on board for a project within the studio's much-talked-about horror-comedy universe. While the director is yet to be finalised, the project is being developed under the creative supervision of Amar Kaushik, who has played a key role in building Maddock's supernatural slate.

Kaushik, a frequent collaborator with Maddock, first made waves with Stree the genre-bending horror-comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The film's unprecedented success laid the groundwork for what would become Maddock's signature supernatural comedy universe. He followed it up with Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan, further expanding the mythology that connects these quirky, eerie stories.

Currently, Amar Kaushik is directing Mahavatar, a supernatural action film with Vicky Kaushal, and also serves as the creative overseer of the broader Maddock horror-comedy universe, curated by producer Dinesh Vijan. He's also involved in Thama, a horror-comedy love story featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, which is being directed by Munjya filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar and is slated for a Diwali 2025 release.

With actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, Rashmika Mandanna, and Ayushmann Khurrana already part of Maddock's spooky-yet-hilarious world, Ranveer's addition signals a big leap for the franchise. While there was a recent speculation about him shooting for Maddock at Mehboob Studios under tight security, that was a different project. This confirmation now puts him firmly in the Maddock camp and fans can expect more updates on this exciting collaboration soon.