Amid Breakup Rumours With Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Shares Idea Of Love: "It Can Only Be Unconditional"

After dating for two years, Tamannaah and Vijay Varma, reportedly, part ways. The couple are yet to address the rumours. Amid the buzz, Tamannaah shared her idea of love and companionship on Luke Coutinho's podcast.

Tamannaah said love can "only be unconditional" and it "ceases to be love" when there's a give and take involved.

Tamannaah said, "I think people confuse between what love is and what a relationship is. The moment it is conditional, I feel it ceases to be love. Love can only be unconditional; it can only be ek tarfah (one-sided). Love is an inside job, it's how you feel for someone. The moment you have expectations, you want people to do what you want them to be doing, then that's just a business transaction. I've realised if I have to love someone, I need to let them free, to be who they are."

Tamannaah also admitted that she's happier when she's in a relationship.

"I feel like I've always been much more happier when I'm in a relationship versus when I'm not. I love the feeling of having companionship; it's a wonderful feeling. But it matters who you let in that equation because you give them some amount of access and power to influence your life. You need to choose wisely and that can be done when you're aware of yourself," said Tamannaah.

Tamannaah made her relationship public when she called Vijay Varma her "happy place" during an interview with Film Companion in 2024. Later, Vijay Varma also confessed his feelings for Tamannaah in several interviews last year.

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma shared screen space in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2 for the first time. They, reportedly, came close to each other during the shoot of the film.