Amid Rumours Of Wedding, Tamannaah And Vijay Varma Part Ways: Report

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma, whose relationship has been making headlines since last year, have, reportedly, broken up, according to a Pinkvilla report. The couple are yet to make an official announcement. However, the report claimed the breakup hasn't affected their mutual friendship and respect for each other. "Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules," a source close to the couple told Pinkvilla.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Tamannaah reacted to the reports that they are planning for their wedding next year. She said, “I am very happy in life right now. Shaadi bhi ho sakti hai, kyun nahin? (Marriage is also a possiblity. Why not?)”

“For me, shaadi aur career ka koi connection nahin hai (there is no connection between marriage and career). I'm very ambitious. I will continue to act even after marriage,” she added.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah sparked dating rumours when they were first spotted together at a New Year Eve party, back in 2023. The speculation grew stronger as the couple made a few public appearances together. Finally, they made their relationship public during the promotions of Lust Stories 2. Ever since they have announced their love for each other in public, the couple are spotted together at events, screenings, date nights and functions.

Tamannaah made her relationship public when she called Vijay Varma her "happy place" during an interview with Film Companion in 2024. Later, Vijay Varma also confessed his feelings for Tamannaah in several interviews last year.

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma shared screen space in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2 for the first time. They, reportedly, came close to each other during the shoot of the film.