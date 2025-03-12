Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra's First Interaction Has A <i>Lust Stories</i> Connection? Details Inside

According to the internet, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra met for the first time on the sets of their film Shershaah in 2021, and fell in love.

However, Sidharth Malhotra has now spilt the beans on how they met for the first time, and it was apparently on the sets of Kiara's anthology film Lust Stories.

Sidharth told Lilly Singh, "That's the film (Lust Stories), the reason I met her. I'm very grateful for that short film to be made because I met her...I was on set."

Sidharth further revealed that he had gone to the Lust Stories set to meet Karan Johar, but ended up meeting Kiara too.

Sidharth added, "I knew what she was up to because I'd heard the story from Karan before, but again, it was the intent; the hearts were in the right place. The presentation of it is funny because it sometimes is, and it's a director's take, but I think the heart was in the right place."

Sidharth also applauded Kiara for her bold choices in films, be it Lust Stories or Guilty, where the plot revolves around harassment.

Speaking of the positive impact that Kiara has had on his perspective towards family and work, Sidharth shared, "She's very family-oriented, and her ethics and morals are in the right place, and that's something I respect and admire."

Sidharth and Kiara announced their first pregnancy on February 28, 2025, by sharing a joint Instagram post with a picture of them holding a pair of baby socks.