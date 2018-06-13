Lust Stories: Kiara Advani Says 'Film Caters To Right Audience And Is Not Restricted Creatively' Lust Stories is a digital anthology film, consists of four short film segments

Actress Kiara Advani, who is all set to star in Netflix's, said that it is a film that 'caters to the right audience,' reports news agency IANS. Lust Stories, a digital anthology film, consists of four short film segments . It is directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar. Of the film, she told IANS, "Honestly, when we shot the film we didn't know Netflix wanted to pick it up. It's also the perfect platform given the content, it's important (that) the film caters to the right audience and is not restricted creatively. While I was blessed to have Karan Sir (Karan Johar) direct me and hold my hand throughout, the character despite being a challenging role was liberating to perform."is a take on modern love and its complexities. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Neha Dhupia and Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Sanjay Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Akash Thosar.Watch the trailer ofhere."2018 is an extremely exciting year for me as I'm exploring a wider audience... I'm doing a film in a language that I don't know and working hard to master that, then there is a film for Netflix () which will reach a global audience and of course the Hindi language film. The ability to reach out to such a diverse audience is just the most exciting," she added.Kiara Advani made her acting debut with 2014'swas her second film. She recently starred in the Telugu political drama, starring Mahesh Babu. She will also star in a cameo in"It's a beautifully written special appearance. And it's the first time I'll be seen in a commercial item song. To top it, it's a period film so the costume and the look is very different for me, even I haven't seen myself looking this way before. This is the first time I'm working with Manish Malhotra for a film so you can only imagine how glamorous his vision is and that was exciting. We have almost finished shooting my part for the film, I'm now looking forward to shooting with Madhuri ma'am and sharing screen space with her is the cherry on the icing," she told IANS.releases on Netflix on June 15.(With IANS inputs)