Lust Stories Trailer: Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar Explain Modern Love And Its Complexities Zoya Akhtar, one of the four directors of Lust Stories, says the film will 'defy taboo'

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal in a still from Lust Stories. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Lust Stories is an anthology of four short stories KJo, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap are the directors Lust Stories will release on Netflix on June 15 Lust Stories hit the internet and it seems extremely promising. Lust Stories is an anthology film and from the trailer it appears to encapsulate the essence of modern love and its complexities. The film marks the reunion of Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap, who previously collaborated to make Bombay Talkies (2013). Lust Stories is a collection of four short stories, which redefine modern day relationships. Lust Stories features Radhika Apte, Kiara Advani,



Watch the trailer here.



At the trailer launch of Lust Stories, directors Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar spoke about their respective films and about Lust Stories, explaining how it defies taboos. Zoya Akhtar said, "In terms of lust, some people have depicted beautifully and some people are just crass. It has been in our films. People are now being more open," news agency IANS quoted her as saying.



Karan Johar, on the other hand believes that the term 'lust' has been misused. He said, "One has not shown lust sensitively. Both love and lust and co-exist. But many times it has had bad influence on society. We are responsible bunch of filmmakers. We have used it in a right way. Lust cannot always be gauged by negativity; it is a bona-fide emotion," he said..



Lust Stories will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua and it will release on Netflix on June 15.



(With inputs from IANS)



