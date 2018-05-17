This Is What Makes Neha Dhupia's Wedding Ring Special

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's wedding announcement, which came days after Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's big fat Bollywood wedding, surprised everyone. And now, we have trivia about Neha Dhupia's wedding ring. Angad presented Neha with the ring, which has been in the Bedi family for generations. Neha is the third generation Bedi bahu, who wears the ring today. "This is a family legacy that is now passed on to Neha and Angad. His parents have been married for the past 40 years and now they want to see the happiness and togetherness forever for the newly-weds. The ring signifies those sentiments," a source revealed.
- Neha Dhupia wears a gold ring with intricate design
- Angad Bedi's ring complements Neha's ring
- Neha married Angad Bedi on May 10
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi exchanged rings during the anand karaj on May 10 in a gurudwara in New Delhi. Neha's ring, which a gold challa with intricate pattern, looks pretty. Anand Bedi wore a similar looking ring.
Take a look:
On May 10, Neha Dhupia and Anand Bedi shared photos from their wedding ceremony with similar captions to announce that they're married. "Best decision of my life... Today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband," Neha wrote and tagged Angad, who captioned his post: "Best friend... now wife. Well hello there, Mrs Bedi."
After the wedding announcement, Neha and Angad shared more pictures from their pre-wedding festivities - including a mehendi ceremony and a haldi function.
Neha Dhupia and Anand Bedi travelled to USA soon after their wedding for prior work commitments. They returned to Mumbai on Wednesday night.
Neha Dhupia currently hosts BFFs with Vogue and she's one the gang leaders on MTV Roadies. She has reportedly been signed by Karan Johar for his segment in Bombay Talkies 2 and by Pradeep Sarkar for Eela, co-starring Kajol.
Angad Bedi's last Bollywood project was Tiger Zinda Hai and he's currently filming Soorma.