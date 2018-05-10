Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Share Matching Posts. The Internet Is Smitten

Newly-wed Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are setting couple goals for us every single day. As the couple took their wedding vows in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony in Mumbai, we have been a gradual witness of continual social media updates from their star studded affair. Just a day after the couple wrapped their wedding affairs, the duo made their presence felt on social media and their coordinated Instagram posts are here as proof. On Thursday morning, both Sonam and Anand Ahuja posted similar Instagram photos and coordinated it with an exact same caption. On Sonam's Insta post, you see a picture from their wedding diary where the actress lovingly kisses her husband Anand. The entrepreneur coordinated with a similar picture of their wedding where he is seen reciprocating to the kiss from his wife. Sonam's post has gone crazy virala nd within an hour of sharing the picture, it has 235,933 likes.
Highlights
- Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja posted similar Instagram photos
- The photo shared by the couple is from their wedding day
- Sonam, Anand got married on May 8 in Mumbai
Take a look at what the couple has posted on Instagram:
Sonam and Anand Ahuja's wedding was a celebrated affair and Bollywood's most sought after personalities were present there. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Rannaut and many others attended the reception party, which took place in The Leela, Mumbai. The stars had the time of their life as they set the dance floor on fire. Inside photos and videos from the wedding were viral instantly. Be it the jamming session with Salman and Shah Rukh or Ranveer's vivacious energy on the dance floor, everybody had great fun.
Earlier, Anand Ahuja had posted this picture, take a look:
Sonam Kapoor has got no chill post wedding since the actress will now leave for the French Riviera to attend the Cannes Film Festival. She will be a part of the event on May 14 and May 15. After returning, the actress will be busy promoting her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding which stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The film is scheduled for June 1 release.