Newlyweds Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Return From The US. No, They Weren't On Honeymoon

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who got married just last week, have returned to India after a brief stay in the US. The newly-weds were there to attend a fund raising event for kids and with an Instagram post, Neha had clarified that they weren't honeymooning. At the airport, Neha and Angad were colour-coordinated in black. Neha accentuated her casual outfit with chooda in both her hands and the wedding ring. The couple navigated through the airport hand-in-hand and smiled for the cameras. Neha Dhupia, 37, and Angad Bedi, 35, got married in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi last Thursday.
Highlights
- The newly-weds were in the US to attend a fund raising event
- At the airport, Neha and Angad were colour-coordinated in black
- Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in New Delhi
Take a look at Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's pictures at the airport.
"Glad we raised a great amount for a good cause. Education first, everything else can wait! #NotOnHoneymoon," read an excerpt from Neha Dhupia's Instagram post.
Here are the pictures from Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's trip.
Neha and Angad shared their wedding news on social media with photos from the ceremony. "Best decision of my life. Today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband, Angad Bedi," tweeted Neha while he wrote, "Best friend, now wife. Well, hello there, Mrs Bedi."
Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @Imangadbedipic.twitter.com/a2ePsaXUNN— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 10, 2018
Best friend.. now wife!! Well Hello there mrs BEDI!!! @NehaDhupiapic.twitter.com/ZQxICr9yE2— ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) May 10, 2018
CommentsKaran Johar was the first celeb to announce Neha and Angad's wedding and congratulated them. "My darling and most special friend, Neha Dhupia, who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented, Angad Bedi. Here's wishing them decades of unconditional love," tweeted Karan.
My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here's wishing them decades of unconditional love!!!! pic.twitter.com/LG1nR99aSW— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 10, 2018
Neha Dhupia, known for films like Chup Chup Ke and Singh Is Kinng, was last seen in Tumhari Sulu. She currently features as a gang leader on Roadies Xtreme. Angad Bedi's last film was Tiger Zinda Hai and will be now seen in Soorma.