Neha Dhupia On Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Work Demand: "I Support Her Reasonable Request"

It's been a while since Deepika Padukone was replaced in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit by Triptii Dimri. Out of the many reasons cited, one of them was Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour work shift, being a new working mom.

After several industry people such as Mani Ratnam, Ajay Devgn, and Saif Ali Khan supporting the ongoing conversation on work-life balance, Neha Dhupia has also extended her support to Deepika Padukone.

What's Happening

Neha Dhupia recently voiced her opinion about the take on an 8-hour work shift, especially how she understands the need as a working mom.

Amid the Deepika Padukone-Vanga row, Neha put up an Instagram story, where she stated, "For work-life balance to go beyond conversations, new moms need practical support and consideration. Instead, we often get shamed or sidelined. As a working mom, I support @deepikapadukone's reasonable request for fair and considerate working hours."

Reactions From The Film Fraternity

Ajay Devgn recently attended the trailer launch of Maa with Kajol. He was asked by the media to react to working moms asking for decent work hours.

Ajay had shared, "It's not that it's not going down well with people. Most of the honest filmmakers will not have problems with it. And apart from this, being a mother and working for eight hours, most people have started working eight-nine-hour shifts."

Mani Ratnam who was busy promoting his film Thug Life, had told NDTV, "It's fair if she's a young mother and needs to take care of her child, and she chooses something that will allow her to do so without any hindrance."

Ratnam also praised Deepika's assertiveness, "I think it's nice when women ask for what they want and get what they want. It's a very healthy sign."

Speaking at the Arab media summit, Saif had said, "I hate coming home and seeing the kids already asleep. That's not success. Success is being able to say, 'No, I need to go home now to catch that half hour with them.' We get four holidays a year, and when my kids are on break, I don't work," as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"Working is important, yes. But so is cooking pasta together, having a meal, and focusing on the kids. That's the real glue of life. Success and privilege, for me, is being able to say no to work and yes to time with my family," concluded the Jewel Thief Actor.

The Controversy

Deepika Padukone walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-anticipated film Spirit, after which Triptii Dimri was officially announced as the leading lady of the film.

Deepika Padukone was tagged as "unprofessional" for her demands which included working for a 8-hour shift with a newborn at home. The actress had also charged a massive fee of Rs 20 crore, along with a profit-sharing settlement and refused to deliver her dialogues in Telugu

Deepika was replaced for setting boundaries regarding her working hours, and some other "unreasonable" clauses to be a part of the film.

In A Nutshell

Neha Dhupia reacted to Deepika Padukone's reasonable ask for an 8-hour work shift amid the actress's ongoing feud with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Neha highlighted how as a working mom, she understood where it came from and why it should be accommodated.

