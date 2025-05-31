Amid Deepika Padukone-Sandeep Reddy Vanga Row, Saif Ali Khan Weighs In On Importance Of Work-Life Balance

Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga were set to collaborate for the first time in the upcoming film Spirit. However, within a few weeks, the deal fell through after the actress and the filmmaker reportedly had disagreements over remuneration and working hours.

The incident sparked conversations around work-life balance in the film industry. Now, Saif Ali Khan has shared his thoughts on the matter. Speaking at the Arab Media Summit, the actor candidly spoke about prioritising his family over work.

Saif said, “I hate coming home and seeing the kids already asleep. That's not success. Success is being able to say, ‘No, I need to go home now to catch that half hour with them.' We get four holidays a year, and when my kids are on break, I don't work,” as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"I'm at that crazy age where I have to call both my mom and my children. You think it's just your parents you have to check on — then you realise it's both,” Saif Ali Khan added.

Sharing his definition of success, Saif concluded, "Working is important, yes. But so is cooking pasta together, having a meal, and focusing on the kids. That's the real glue of life. Success and privilege, for me, is being able to say no to work and yes to time with my family."

Why The Internet Is Connecting Saif's Comment To Deepika-Vanga Feud

Saif Ali Khan's comment came shortly after Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. Following her departure, the actress was labelled “unprofessional” for making specific demands – one of which reportedly included not working beyond six hours a day.

Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri has replaced Deepika Padukone as the female lead opposite Prabhas in Spirit.

How The Controversy Started

