No, Fellas. Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Are Not On Honeymoon. It 'Can Wait'

Newly-wed couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are still sharing photos from their trip to the US but have clarified that they are not on their honeymoon actually. Soon after the wedding, the duo were spotted flying out of Mumbai and then arrived a series of throwback photos on their Instagram feeds with Houston as the location, leading many on social media to report that US is where Neha and Angad are honeymooning. In a tweet on Monday, Neha even shared the link of a report to clarify that she's travelling because of work commitments - the just-married couple attended a fund raising event for kids in the US. This is what Neha tweeted from Houston: "Thank you for this but we are here to attend an education charity event for Pratham USA... raising funds for education was more important. Everything else can wait... #notonhoneymoon."
Highlights
- "Never not working," she tweeted
- "Everything else can wait," she added
- She added the tag: "#notonhoneymoon"
Neha was spotted attending the charity event in Houston in a fabulous floor-sweeping dress by Shantanu and Nikhil. She barely needed to accessorise with the wedding chudha in her hands. "Never not working," she wrote on Instagram.
The morning after, this is what Neha Dhupia welcomed the Houston sun:
Angad Bedi too has been documenting their travel on Instagram, posting stories from their road trip Lake Travis and the charity gala:
CommentsNeha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had a close-knit wedding in a Delhi gurudwara on May 10 and made the big announcement on Instagram, which took everyone by surprise. "Best friend.... now wife. Well hello there Mrs BEDI!" wrote Angad while Neha added: "Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband!"
Neha Dhupia currently features as one of the gang leaders of reality show Roadies Xtreme and was last seen in Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu. Angad Bedi is the son of former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi and has starred in films like PINK and Ungli. He was last seen in Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai.
For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.