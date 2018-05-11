Neha Dhupia's 'First Flight With Husband' Angad Bedi. See Airport Pics

Newly married couple... no, we are not talking about Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, guys. Newly married couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday - the duo navigated the airport premises hand-in-hand as the paparazzi followed them. Neha and Angad got married in an intimate ceremony in Delhi on Thursday morning and shared the big news on social media with photos from the wedding. They appeared to touch down in Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday - Neha updated her Instagram story with a photo from inside the flight with the caption: "First flight with the husband." Dressed in a blue jumpsuit, black coat and black loafers, Neha greeted the paparazzi with a smile. New bride Neha, who was spotted with choodha and mehendi in her hands, flashed the victory sign for the cameras.
Here are photos of the couple from the airport.
Neha Dhupia's big announcement took everyone by surprise as social media and her followers were oblivious that a gurudwara wedding was underway on Thursday morning. Karan Johar was one of the first ones to congratulate the couple on Twitter.
My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here's wishing them decades of unconditional love!!!! pic.twitter.com/LG1nR99aSW— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 10, 2018
CommentsOn her wedding, Neha Dhupia wore a pale pink lehenga and accessorised with kundan jewellery while Angad Bedi complemented her in a white sherwani and pink safa. "Best decision of my life... today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband," Neha wrote on Instagram while Angad added: "Best friend... now Wife!!! Well hello there Mrs Bedi!"
The 37-year-old actress was last seen as a radio jockey in Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu and currently features as one of the gang leaders of reality show Roadies Xtreme. Angad Bedi, who is the son of former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, was last seen in Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai and has starred in films like PINK and Ungli.