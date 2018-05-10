Neha Dhupia Marries Angad Bedi. See Wedding Pic

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi married on Thursday (Image courtesy: NehaDhupia)

Highlights The couple announced their wedding on social media "Best decision of my life. Today, I married my best friend," she tweeted Karan Johar was the first celeb to congratulate them

Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @Imangadbedipic.twitter.com/a2ePsaXUNN — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 10, 2018

My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here's wishing them decades of unconditional love!!!! pic.twitter.com/LG1nR99aSW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 10, 2018