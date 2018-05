Neha Dhupia Marries Angad Bedi. See Wedding Pic

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi married on Thursday (Image courtesy: NehaDhupia)

Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @Imangadbedipic.twitter.com/a2ePsaXUNN — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 10, 2018

My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here's wishing them decades of unconditional love!!!! pic.twitter.com/LG1nR99aSW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 10, 2018

After Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have also got married. The newlyweds announced their wedding on social media with pictures from the ceremony. "Best decision of my life. Today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband, Angad Bedi" tweeted Neha while the groom wrote, "Best friend, now wife. Well, hello there, Mrs Bedi." The wedding happened as per Sikh tradition at a gurudwara in New Delhi. Neha looked radiant in a soft pink, which she accentuated with gold jewellery and awhile Angad complemented her in a whiteand a pink turban.See Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's wedding pictures here.Congratulations to the couple.Filmmaker Karan Johar was the first celeb to announce their wedding and congratulated them. "My darling and most special friend, Neha Dhupia, who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented, Angad Bedi. Here's wishing them decades of unconditional love," tweeted Karan. Neha Dhupia, 37, a former beauty queen , is best-known for films likeand. She was last seen in Vidya Balan'sand currently features as one of the gang leaders of reality show. Her next film isAngad Bedi, 35, had done films likeand His last film was Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai . He has also hosted a season of Indian Premier League (IPL). Angad is the son of former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi and wife Anju.