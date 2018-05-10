Neha Dhupia Marries Angad Bedi. See Wedding Pic

After Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have also got married. The newlyweds announced their wedding on social media with pictures from the ceremony. "Best decision of my life. Today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband, Angad Bedi" tweeted Neha while the groom wrote, "Best friend, now wife. Well, hello there, Mrs Bedi." The wedding happened as per Sikh tradition at a gurudwara in New Delhi. Neha looked radiant in a soft pink lehenga, which she accentuated with gold jewellery and a maagteeka while Angad complemented her in a white sherwani and a pink turban.
Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @Imangadbedipic.twitter.com/a2ePsaXUNN— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 10, 2018
Best friend.. now wife!! Well Hello there mrs BEDI!!! @NehaDhupiapic.twitter.com/ZQxICr9yE2— ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) May 10, 2018
Filmmaker Karan Johar was the first celeb to announce their wedding and congratulated them. "My darling and most special friend, Neha Dhupia, who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented, Angad Bedi. Here's wishing them decades of unconditional love," tweeted Karan.
My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here's wishing them decades of unconditional love!!!! pic.twitter.com/LG1nR99aSW— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 10, 2018
CommentsNeha Dhupia, 37, a former beauty queen, is best-known for films like Kyaa Kool Hain Hum, Chup Chup Ke, De Dana Dan and Singh Is Kinng. She was last seen in Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu and currently features as one of the gang leaders of reality show Roadies Xtreme. Her next film is Eela.
Angad Bedi, 35, had done films like F.A.L.T.U, Ungli and Pink. His last film was Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai. He has also hosted a season of Indian Premier League (IPL). Angad is the son of former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi and wife Anju.