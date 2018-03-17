Neha Dhupia Says Her Father Thought She'd Be Back Home In 3 Months Neha Dhupia says she still has the return ticket to Delhi her father gave her 17-years-ago

Neha Dhupia was crowned Miss India in 2002 Neha's father wanted her to be an IAS officer She was last seen in Tumhari Sulu Minnaram. She won the Miss India pageant in 2002, and a year later, she ventured into Bollywood with Qayamat: City Under Threat. On her stint in showbiz, Neha told IANS: "I am just happy that I have a career. I remember when I was 20 years old and come to Bombay to make a life, my father booked a ticket and he was like 'I assuming you would be back in three months. You want to be an IAS officer'".



She said she still has that ticket, adding "I have been here (in Mumbai) for 17 years." The 37-year-old actress says she is happy that there is relevance around her and that today she is far more self-assured as a person.

"I am happy with the choices I have made.



The actress, who has worked in films like Julie, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Mithya, Singh Is Kinng and Dasvidaniya, apart from more recent performances in projects like Hindi Medium and Tumhari Sulu.



Any regrets?



"Stupid choices for the sake of work could be a regret, but apart from that nothing," she said.

Neha is currently seen as a gang leader in action adventure reality television show Roadies Xtreme, which airs on MTV.



When asked if she is 'extreme' as a person in any way, Neha said: "I have extreme emotions, choices, likes and dislikes, which also means that I am very clear in my head. How extreme am I? I have done things that are adventurous, I have done things that may or may not be always be the right choices for me."



She says she is an "extreme" person. "I have always been different for sure. I have been extreme in my choices -- whether it is the movies or doing other stuff," she said.



