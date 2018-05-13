Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Are Posting Wedding Pics From Honeymoon

After a hush-hush wedding, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi have headed for their honeymoon in the US, from where the actress posted is a throwback photo from their wedding day. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony attended by family's close associates. After the wedding ceremony in Delhi, the couple landed in Mumbai on Friday and were spotted at the airport hand-in-hand. The latest post by Neha is a collection from their wedding diary and the duo is slaying it with full swag. Neha Instagrammed the photo with a caption: "Whaaaaaaaaaaa .... Pati ... Patni !!!! Peace out."
Highlights
- Neha Dhupia shared wedding day photos on Instagram
- Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi got married in an intimate ceremony in Delhi
- Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi are in the US for their honeymoon
Neha also shared this photo from her mehendi:
Similar photos also arrived on Angad Bedi's Instagram:
Whilst everybody was busy tracking what was happening at the Kapoor Mansion (Sonam Kapoor wedding), nobody was aware that Neha and Angad Bedi's wedding was underway at a Delhi gurudwara. Neha Dhupia broke the news of her wedding via Twitter and fans and followers were in for a huge surprise. Karan Johar was amongst the first celebrities to congratulate the newly-wed.
On her wedding day, Neha Dhupia wore a pale pink lehenga and complemented it with a kundan jewellery. Angad wore a white sherwani and pink safa; both seemed to keep the wedding look simple yet stylish. "Best decision of my life... today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband," Neha wrote on Instagram while Angad added: "Best friend... now Wife!!! Well hello there Mrs Bedi!"
Neha Dhupia was last seen in Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu and also features as one of the gang leaders in the reality show Roadies Xtreme. Angad Bedi, son of Bishan Singh Bedi was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai.