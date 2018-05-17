Raazi Actor Vicky Kaushal Wants To 'Raise The Bar With Every Film'

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Raazi, hopes to 'raise the bar of audiences' expectations with every film,' he told news agency PTI. Vicky Kaushal has acted in films like Masaan, Raman Raghav and now Raazi, where he played the role of a Pakistani army officer, opposite Alia Bhatt. "Pressure is a good thing. When your work is accepted and loved, then only people have expectations. As an actor, I want to raise the bar of expectations for the audience with every film. If there are expectations and pressure from audience then it means they care for you. It is a good thing, I take it as a positive thing," he told PTI.
Meghna Gulzar's Raazi is headlined by Alia Bhatt. She plays Sehmat, an Indian spy in the film. Sehmat gets married to a Pakistani army officer (Vicky in the film) to get inside information about her country and its safety. Raazi is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.
A success party for the film was hosted in Mumbai last night and the day called for a double celebration for Vicky Kaushal, who turned 30 on Wednesday. "My only wish on every birthday is that I should keep getting good work. I want to be on a film set a lot of the time, it is like a paradise for me," he told PTI.
"It is a pleasant surprise for all of us, as a team we are very happy. We are grateful to all those who saw the film in theatres and loved it. I am happy and feel proud of showing my success, appreciation to my parents. With every film I hope it is a turning point of my career. I am happy with the love Raazi has got," Vicky added.
After Raazi, Vicky Kaushal's next film is Sanju, in which Ranbir Kapoor plays the lead. He also has Manmarziyaan and a film on Uri attacks in the line-up. Karan Johar has also signed Vicky Kausahl for Netflix's Lust Stories, which is made by four directors, including KJo.
Comments"Sanju is a special film made on a special person and it is made by a special person too. So it is a big thing for me to be part of this film," Vicky Kaushal told PTI. It is a film on actor Sanjay Dutt.
(With PTI inputs)