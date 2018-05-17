Raazi Actor Vicky Kaushal Wants To 'Raise The Bar With Every Film' Vicky Kaushal said, "If there are expectations and pressure from audience then it means they care for you"

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Vicky Kaushal at the success party of Raazi New Delhi: Highlights Vicky Kaushal has done films like Masaan, Raman Raghav and Raazi He played the role of a Pakistani army officer in Raazi His next film is Sanju Masaan, Raman Raghav and now Raazi, where he played the role of a Pakistani army officer, opposite Alia Bhatt. "Pressure is a good thing. When your work is accepted and loved, then only people have expectations. As an actor, I want to raise the bar of expectations for the audience with every film. If there are expectations and pressure from audience then it means they care for you. It is a good thing, I take it as a positive thing," he told PTI.



. She plays Sehmat, an Indian spy in the film. Sehmat gets married to a Pakistani army officer (Vicky in the film) to get inside information about her country and its safety. Raazi is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.



A success party for the film was hosted in Mumbai last night and the day called for a double celebration for Vicky Kaushal, who turned 30 on Wednesday. "My only wish on every birthday is that I should keep getting good work. I want to be on a film set a lot of the time, it is like a paradise for me," he told PTI.



"It is a pleasant surprise for all of us, as a team we are very happy. We are grateful to all those who saw the film in theatres and loved it. I am happy and feel proud of showing my success, appreciation to my parents. With every film I hope it is a turning point of my career. I am happy with the love Raazi has got," Vicky added.



After Raazi, Vicky Kaushal's next film is Sanju, in which Ranbir Kapoor plays the lead. He also has Manmarziyaan and a film on Uri attacks in the line-up. Karan Johar has also signed Vicky Kausahl for Netflix's Lust Stories, which is made by four directors, including KJo.



"Sanju is a special film made on a special person and it is made by a special person too. So it is a big thing for me to be part of this film," Vicky Kaushal told PTI. It is a film on actor Sanjay Dutt.



(With PTI inputs)



Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Raazi , hopes to 'raise the bar of audiences' expectations with every film,' he told news agency PTI. Vicky Kaushal has acted in films likeand now, where he played the role of a Pakistani army officer, opposite Alia Bhatt. "Pressure is a good thing. When your work is accepted and loved, then only people have expectations. As an actor, I want to raise the bar of expectations for the audience with every film. If there are expectations and pressure from audience then it means they care for you. It is a good thing, I take it as a positive thing," he told PTI. Meghna Gulzar's Raazi is headlined by Alia Bhatt . She plays Sehmat, an Indian spy in the film. Sehmat gets married to a Pakistani army officer (Vicky in the film) to get inside information about her country and its safety.is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.A success party for the film was hosted in Mumbai last night and the day called for a double celebration for Vicky Kaushal, who turned 30 on Wednesday. "My only wish on every birthday is that I should keep getting good work. I want to be on a film set a lot of the time, it is like a paradise for me," he told PTI."It is a pleasant surprise for all of us, as a team we are very happy. We are grateful to all those who saw the film in theatres and loved it. I am happy and feel proud of showing my success, appreciation to my parents. With every film I hope it is a turning point of my career. I am happy with the lovehas got," Vicky added.After, Vicky Kaushal's next film is, in which Ranbir Kapoor plays the lead. He also hasand a film on Uri attacks in the line-up. Karan Johar has also signed Vicky Kausahl for Netflix's, which is made by four directors, including KJo.is a special film made on a special person and it is made by a special person too. So it is a big thing for me to be part of this film," Vicky Kaushal told PTI. It is a film on actor Sanjay Dutt.(With PTI inputs) NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter