'Salman Khan Hosts The Best After-Parties In Bollywood,' Says Karan Johar "Salman Khan brings everyone together in one room," says Karan Johar

Salman Khan is apparently famous for his after-parties. (Image courtesy: Instagram) New Delhi: Highlights Every time at IIFA there's a big after-party in Salman's room Ranbir and Shahid Kapoor will perform at IIFA IIFA will be held in Bangkok from June 22 to June 24 Kick stars hosts the best after-parties.



Ranbir Kapoor also attended the IIFA event on Thursday in New Delhi and told reporters that he gets nervous while performing before live audience. "When we dance for films there is a camera and there are takes but when you dance for a live audience there is just that one take so you have to give your best. There are no cuts," Ranbir Kapoor said.



Meanwhile, "Padmaavat" actor Shahid Kapoor is also excited about the award show, which will be held in Bangkok. However, Shahid did not confirm his wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha's attendance. Mira is currently pregnant with the couple's second child.



IIFA will be held in Bangkok from June 22 to June 24.



(With inputs from IANS)



