Hey Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Also Has A Crush On You Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor said he has a crush on the actress too

Ranbir Kapoor was all praises for Alia Bhatt's new film Raazi. He said: "I watched the film one week before release and it blew my mind it's one of the greatest films ever made in Indian cinema."



Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar are in New Delhi to announce the 19th IIFA weekend in Bangkok. When asked what were the lessons Karan Johar had learnt from last year's IIFA gig (remember the 'Nepotism Rocks' fiasco?), the filmmaker said: "To keep my mouth shut and open it only when the teleprompter comes out and not give my vishesh tippani on anything on the stage."



Karan Johar will be hosting the ceremony yet again and Ranbir Kapoor is all set to perform this year. Ranbir also reminisced about IIFA 2012, when his jacket was swapped with his father Rishi Kapoor's jacket during their performance, which had not amused the 65-year-old actor much.



The IIFA weekend is a three-day Bollywood party... So what does one do when you come face-to-face with someone you are trying to avoid? "I love everyone in Bollywood. I'm very well brought up. I say hello and smile at everyone," said Karan Johar.



But the host admits his worst fear onstage is when you get stuck with a co-host who only follows the teleprompter blindly and doesn't get your humour. Now, co-hosting with Karan can be a tough task for anyone.



The IIFA weekend will also see Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra perform onstage together and making his IIFA debut as co-host is the new poster boy of cool, Kartik Aaryan.



