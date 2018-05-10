Did Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen Just Confirm Ranbir Kapoor Rumours With A Single Emoji? Amidst speculation that Alia may be dating Ranbir, the actress turned heads as she made a stunning entry with Ranbir at Sonam's reception this week

Guess how many 'likes' Alia Bhatt's Instagram photo of herself with Ranbir Kapoor has? Over 1.5 million and it's not even been 24 hours since she posted it. Crazy, no? But that's how much the Internet loves to see rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together and so, apparently, do her friends and family - head over to the comments section for proof or just stay with us on this. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt was one of the first ones to spot the photo and commented with one single emoji - arrow with heart. Not just Shaheen, others who commented on Alia's photo include Dia Mirza, Mouni Roy and Biapsha Basu. Dia, who was at the screening of Alia's Raazi on Thursday , said: "Stunning"; Alia'sco-star Mouni posted a cluster of emoticons with hearts; Bipasha commented "cuties" while Sophie Choudry posted a series of heart emoticons.Amidst speculation that Alia may be dating herco-star, the actress turned heads as she made a stunning entry with Ranbir at Sonam Kapoor's reception this week . Instantly, the Internet was abuzz with fresh speculation of a romance. Alia then thew some more mirchi into the mix by sharing a photo of Ranbir and her from the night before. The caption was mysteriously brief - a single emoticon - and was left open to interpretation.Here's what she posted:And here are some of the comments:It's not onlywhich makes Alia and Ranbir catch up. Earlier this week, Ranbir and Alia were spotted at a screening ofand photos of them together sent the Internet into a meltdown. Sonam Kapoor's reception was madelike this. Alia wore a Sabyasachi creation.First time co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have wrapped the first leg ofschedule, which is slated to release in August next year., directed by Ranbir's best friend Ayan Mukerji, will be made as a three-part epic drama, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.