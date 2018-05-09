Can You Decipher Alia Bhatt's Caption For Viral Pic With Ranbir Kapoor?

Alia picked Ranbir Kapoor as her plus one for Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception and also shared a photo from the night

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 09, 2018 18:11 IST
11 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Can You Decipher Alia Bhatt's Caption For Viral Pic With Ranbir Kapoor?

Alia Bhatt made an entry with Ranbir Kapoor at Sonam's reception (courtesy aliaabhatt)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor arrived together at Sonam's reception
  2. Alia and Ranbir are rumoured to be dating
  3. Ayan Mukerji joined them
Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dating? That's a thought which has been keeping the Internet busy lately. But neither Alia nor Ranbir appear least perturbed by what the gossip mills churn out and the happenings of the virtual world. On the contrary, Alia picked Ranbir Kapoor as her plus one for Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception and also shared a photo from the night. For the caption, Alia picked an emoticon - one of a leaf, which according to the emoji dictionary signifies a summer day or a windy spring. Many on Alia Bhatt's Instafam were spotted trying to figure out what the caption actual means. Is it a reference to the colour of her lehenga? She wore Sabyasachi.

Caption figured out or not, Alia's followers are floored by the photo, prompting many to ask why aren't they dating already (if not IRL, we assume). "You two, please date," read a comment. Posted on Wednesday evening, Alia and Ranbir's photo has garnered over 7 lakh votes in just an hour and has also been 'liked' by their Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy. Crazy, isn't it?
 
 

.

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on



After Alia and Ranbir arrived at Sonam's party together, a section of Twitter appeared rather curious to know if they are dating. Here's how Twitter reacted.
 
 

Comments
Last night, Alia and Ranbir also had a third member joining them for the party - it was their Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.
 
alia ndtv

Alia Bhatt at Sonam Kapoor's reception

alia ndtv

Alia Bhatt and her crew at Sonam Kapoor's reception

alia ndtv

Alia Bhatt with her date Ranbir Kapoor


Meanwhile, there arrived more details about Alia's splendid outfit on the designer's Instagram page.
 


Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra has wrapped the first leg of shooting and is slated to release in August next year. Brahmastra will be made as a three-part epic drama, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

alia bhatt instagraalia bhatt ranbir kapoor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableFlipkart Wallmart

................................ Advertisement ................................