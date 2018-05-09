Can You Decipher Alia Bhatt's Caption For Viral Pic With Ranbir Kapoor?

Highlights
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor arrived together at Sonam's reception
- Alia and Ranbir are rumoured to be dating
- Ayan Mukerji joined them
Caption figured out or not, Alia's followers are floored by the photo, prompting many to ask why aren't they dating already (if not IRL, we assume). "You two, please date," read a comment. Posted on Wednesday evening, Alia and Ranbir's photo has garnered over 7 lakh votes in just an hour and has also been 'liked' by their Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy. Crazy, isn't it?
After Alia and Ranbir arrived at Sonam's party together, a section of Twitter appeared rather curious to know if they are dating. Here's how Twitter reacted.
Can v just stop making conclusions on der personal lives n appreciate ds aesthetically stunning picture #RanbirKapoor#AliaBhatt#SonamAnandReceptionpic.twitter.com/F5QqLYHiwQ— Sakshi (@adhuriikahaani) May 8, 2018
So this arriving together makes Ranbir and Alia a thing? Idk bollywood's ways. Tell me kindly.— Aimsy (@ItsAimmy) May 8, 2018
Meanwhile, there arrived more details about Alia's splendid outfit on the designer's Instagram page.
Ms. Alia Bhatt @aliaabhatt paints a pretty picture in a fluorescent green lehenga in silk and organza. The ensemble is hand-embroidered with floral motifs in delicate silver thread-work and complemented with a statement choker and maang-tika from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection. Styled by: @stylebyami and @shnoy09 #Sabyasachi #AnEndlessSummer #SpringSummer2018 #SS18 #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #AliaBhatt
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra has wrapped the first leg of shooting and is slated to release in August next year. Brahmastra will be made as a three-part epic drama, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.