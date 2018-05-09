Can You Decipher Alia Bhatt's Caption For Viral Pic With Ranbir Kapoor?

Ms. Alia Bhatt @aliaabhatt paints a pretty picture in a fluorescent green lehenga in silk and organza. The ensemble is hand-embroidered with floral motifs in delicate silver thread-work and complemented with a statement choker and maang-tika from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection. Styled by: @stylebyami and @shnoy09 #Sabyasachi #AnEndlessSummer #SpringSummer2018 #SS18 #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #AliaBhatt

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on May 9, 2018 at 3:39am PDT